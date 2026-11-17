Eurogrip Tyres Invites Students And Creators To Participate In Torq Challenge 4.0 And Creator Challenge
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th November 2026: Eurogrip Tyres, India's leading two and three-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd., has announced the launch of 'Torq Challenge 4.0', a national case study competition, alongside the 'Creator Challenge'. The initiative invites participants to apply their problem-solving skills and creativity while competing for attractive rewards.
Torq Challenge 4.0 is designed for MBA and engineering students, giving them the opportunity to address a real-world business challenge and present solutions that demonstrate strategic thinking and analytical ability. The competition offers a cash prize pool of ₹3 lakh, along with opportunities for Pre-Placement Interviews (PPIs) at Eurogrip for eligible or shortlisted participants.
Alongside the case-study competition, Eurogrip is also conducting the Creator Challenge, an opportunity for participants aged 18 years and above to showcase their creativity and content creation skills. Participants can compete for Amazon gift vouchers with a combined value of more than ₹1 lakh, providing emerging creators with an opportunity to showcase their ideas and creative abilities.
The initiative also includes a Treasure Hunt and social-media challenges, giving participants additional opportunities to engage and win rewards.
Entries will be evaluated by an expert jury based on originality, content quality, craftsmanship, and engagement. Registrations are now open for students and creators who are invited to showcase their skills and compete for recognition and rewards.
For registration details visit:
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres, is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 5 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
Torq Challenge 4.0 is designed for MBA and engineering students, giving them the opportunity to address a real-world business challenge and present solutions that demonstrate strategic thinking and analytical ability. The competition offers a cash prize pool of ₹3 lakh, along with opportunities for Pre-Placement Interviews (PPIs) at Eurogrip for eligible or shortlisted participants.
Alongside the case-study competition, Eurogrip is also conducting the Creator Challenge, an opportunity for participants aged 18 years and above to showcase their creativity and content creation skills. Participants can compete for Amazon gift vouchers with a combined value of more than ₹1 lakh, providing emerging creators with an opportunity to showcase their ideas and creative abilities.
The initiative also includes a Treasure Hunt and social-media challenges, giving participants additional opportunities to engage and win rewards.
Entries will be evaluated by an expert jury based on originality, content quality, craftsmanship, and engagement. Registrations are now open for students and creators who are invited to showcase their skills and compete for recognition and rewards.
For registration details visit:
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres, is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 5 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
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