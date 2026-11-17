MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Strength Training Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global strength training equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $24 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for personal training services, growing concerns about obesity and fitness, and rising participation in strength sports.

The future of the global strength training equipment market remains promising, with opportunities across residential and commercial applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, weights are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, the commercial segment is expected to achieve higher growth. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Strength Training Equipment Market



Smart technology integration: IoT and AI-enabled equipment is delivering personalized workout programs, real-time feedback, progress tracking, and virtual coaching.

Continued expansion of home fitness: Demand is increasing for compact, multifunctional, and easy-to-use equipment suited to limited residential spaces.

Sustainable product development: Manufacturers are adopting recyclable materials, energy-efficient processes, and environmentally responsible designs to meet consumer and regulatory expectations.

Personalized training experiences: Adjustable features, modular designs, and data-driven programming allow users to tailor workouts to their fitness levels and goals. Connected fitness ecosystems: Integration with apps, digital content, online communities, and subscription services is improving accessibility, engagement, and retention.

These trends are shifting the market toward connected, convenient, personalized, and sustainable equipment while creating opportunities for product differentiation and recurring digital revenue.

Recent Developments in the Strength Training Equipment Market



Manufacturers are introducing connected equipment that integrates with apps and wearable devices to provide performance data and guided training.

Product development is increasingly focused on compact, multifunctional home gym systems distributed through online retail channels.

Companies are expanding the use of recycled metals, sustainable plastics, and lower-impact production processes.

Adjustable weights, modular systems, and customizable workout programs are broadening product appeal across experience levels. Virtual coaching, live classes, and subscription-based training platforms are supporting recurring revenue and stronger customer engagement.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Strength Training Equipment Market



Home gyms: Brands can expand compact, space-saving, and multifunctional product lines for consumers seeking convenient at-home training.

Smart equipment: AI, IoT, app connectivity, and subscription services offer opportunities to differentiate products and increase customer lifetime value.

Emerging markets: Rising incomes, urbanization, and health awareness support geographic expansion through localized products, partnerships, and distribution networks.

Multifunctional designs: Foldable and modular systems can address the needs of apartment residents, boutique gyms, and facilities with limited space. Sustainable manufacturing: Eco-friendly materials and efficient production can strengthen brand reputation and appeal to environmentally conscious buyers.

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Smart connectivity, virtual coaching, and real-time performance feedback are improving functionality and user engagement.

Health and fitness awareness: Concerns about obesity, chronic disease, and sedentary lifestyles are encouraging investment in home and commercial fitness equipment.

Urbanization and changing lifestyles: Limited space and busy schedules are increasing demand for compact and convenient training solutions.

Economic growth: Rising disposable income, particularly in emerging markets, is supporting spending on premium equipment, gym memberships, and personal training. Safety and quality standards: Regulatory requirements are encouraging the development of safer, more reliable, and environmentally responsible products.

Market Challenges



High equipment costs: Advanced technology and premium materials can limit adoption among price-sensitive consumers.

Intense competition: Market saturation, established brand loyalty, and price pressure make differentiation and profitability more difficult. Regulatory complexity: Safety testing, certification, and environmental compliance can increase costs and delay product launches.

Market growth will depend on manufacturers' ability to balance innovation, affordability, regulatory compliance, and product differentiation.

List of Strength Training Equipment Companies

Companies compete primarily on product quality, innovation, digital capabilities, pricing, and distribution reach. Leading participants are investing in manufacturing capacity, R&D, infrastructure, new product development, and value chain integration to meet demand, improve efficiency, and expand their customer bases.

Companies Profiled in the Report



Life Fitness

Technogym S.p.A

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.

BowFlex, Inc.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

True Fitness Technology, Inc.

Dyaco International Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Keiser Corporation iFIT Health & Fitness Inc

Country Wise Outlook for the Strength Training Equipment Market



United States: Connected equipment, home gyms, space-saving products, virtual training platforms, and sustainable designs are shaping demand.

China: Urbanization, rising health awareness, government fitness initiatives, and e-commerce growth are supporting demand for affordable, digitally enabled equipment.

Germany: Consumers favor durable, multifunctional, and eco-friendly equipment, while strict safety and environmental standards continue to influence product development.

India: Higher disposable income, urbanization, expanding gym participation, and demand for compact equipment are attracting both domestic and international brands. Japan: Demand centers on high-quality, user-friendly, and technologically advanced equipment, including low-impact solutions suited to an aging population.

Features of the Global Strength Training Equipment Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Strength training equipment market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across product types, categories, distribution channels, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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