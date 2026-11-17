MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Billiard and Snooker Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global billiard and snooker equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $469.7 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2026 to 2035. Major market drivers include the increasing popularity of indoor recreational activities, the rising number of billiard and snooker tournaments, and growing demand for high-quality sports equipment.

The future of the global billiard and snooker equipment market looks promising, with opportunities across commercial and personal end-use markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, pool is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Within the end use category, the commercial segment is expected to experience higher growth. North America is expected to record the highest regional growth during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Billiard and Snooker Equipment Market



Smart equipment: Sensor-enabled cues, digital scoring systems, training apps, and virtual tools are improving gameplay, performance analysis, and player engagement.

Customization: Demand is increasing for personalized cues, table finishes, cloth colors, and accessories that reflect individual playing styles and preferences.

Expansion in emerging markets: Urbanization, rising disposable income, new sports clubs, and greater tournament visibility are supporting adoption across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Sustainable products: Manufacturers are introducing recycled wood, biodegradable accessories, and lower-impact production practices to meet environmental expectations. Digital retail: E-commerce, virtual product demonstrations, customer reviews, and direct-to-consumer sales are expanding product access and market reach.

Recent Developments in the Billiard and Snooker Equipment Market



Manufacturers are using advanced materials and precision production methods to improve the durability, consistency, and performance of cues, tables, cloth, and accessories.

Digital scoring systems and connected training tools are becoming more common in clubs, recreational venues, and home installations.

Specialty retailers and online platforms are expanding product availability, offering consumers broader selections and more convenient purchasing options.

Investment in billiard halls, sports clubs, academies, and recreational facilities is generating continued demand for commercial-grade equipment. Premium, customizable, lightweight, and eco-friendly products are helping brands address changing consumer preferences and differentiate their offerings.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Billiard and Snooker Equipment Market



Expand online sales: E-commerce and direct-to-consumer models can help companies reach new geographic markets and customer groups efficiently.

Develop advanced products: Investment in carbon fiber, composite materials, precision engineering, and customizable designs can attract amateur and professional players.

Target emerging markets: Affordable products, regional distribution partnerships, and localized offerings can support growth in countries with expanding middle-class populations.

Serve commercial customers: Partnerships with clubs, academies, hotels, entertainment centers, and tournament organizers can create recurring demand for equipment and maintenance. Integrate connected technology: Smart cues, sensors, apps, and digital scoring systems can create new revenue streams and improve training and gameplay.

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advanced materials, manufacturing techniques, digital scoring systems, and training tools are improving product quality and performance.

Growing popularity of cue sports: Tournament coverage, local leagues, sponsorships, and professional endorsements are increasing participation and equipment demand.

Urbanization and lifestyle changes: Growth in clubs, recreational centers, entertainment venues, and premium home leisure spaces is supporting commercial and personal sales.

E-commerce growth: Online retail provides convenient access, competitive pricing, wider product selection, and improved brand visibility. Strategic partnerships: Collaborations with sports organizations, professional players, clubs, and tournament operators strengthen brand recognition and market access.

Market Challenges



Regulatory compliance: Differing safety and quality standards across countries can increase development costs, complicate supply chains, and delay market entry.

Raw material price volatility: Fluctuations in the cost and availability of wood, resin, metals, and other components can affect pricing, production schedules, and profit margins. Intense competition: Market saturation in developed regions places pressure on pricing and requires continuous product innovation, effective marketing, and cost management.

List of Billiard and Snooker Equipment Companies

Companies compete primarily through product quality, innovation, manufacturing capacity, distribution reach, and customer service. Major participants are investing in R&D, infrastructure, product development, and value-chain integration to improve efficiency, address rising demand, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Escalade, Inc.

Riley Leisure Limited

XingPai

Clawson Custom Cues, Inc.

Diamond Billiard Products, Inc.

Chevillotte

Guangzhou Shender Billiards Co., Ltd.

Peradon Limited

Saluc SA Guangzhou Junbao Sports Goods Co., Ltd.

Country Wise Outlook for the Billiard and Snooker Equipment Market



United States: Growth is supported by demand for premium and custom cues, expanding online sales, and participation in competitive events. Clubs and recreational centers are adopting professional-grade products, electronic scoring systems, and smart equipment, while manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on sustainable materials.

China: Rising incomes, urbanization, government support for sports, and major tournaments are accelerating market growth. Domestic manufacturers are broadening their portfolios with innovative and affordable products, supported by expanding e-commerce and sports infrastructure.

Germany: The market emphasizes precision-crafted, durable equipment for amateur and professional players. A strong club network, active tournaments, sustainable manufacturing practices, and interest in digital scoring and training aids support steady demand.

India: Increasing awareness, private club development, sports academies, and wider online availability are expanding participation. Affordable entry-level equipment is attracting new players, while premium products are gaining acceptance among established enthusiasts. Japan: Demand centers on premium quality, precision design, and technologically advanced products. Smart scoring and training systems, established billiard clubs and arcades, and growing use of eco-friendly materials are shaping product development.

Features of the Global Billiard and Snooker Equipment Market



Market Size Estimates: Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Segmentation Analysis: Market assessment by product type, equipment, distribution channel, end use, and region.

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across products, equipment categories, distribution channels, end uses, and geographic markets.

Strategic Analysis: Assessment of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Evaluation of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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