MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blue Sea's first fund dedicated exclusively to healthcare secured investor commitments in four months, exceeding its $550 million target

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sea Capital (“Blue Sea” or the“Firm”), a West Palm Beach-based, healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announced the closing of Blue Sea Capital Fund IV LP and Blue Sea Capital Executive Fund IV LP (collectively,“Fund IV”) with $800 million of aggregate capital commitments. Significantly oversubscribed, the Fund exceeded its $550 million target and its original $700 million hard cap, which represents approximately 29% growth over Blue Sea Capital Fund III LP, Blue Sea's predecessor fund that raised, collectively with its executive fund, nearly $620 million. Launched in May 2026, Fund IV secured investor commitments above the revised hard cap in four months.

The close of Fund IV follows a landmark year for Blue Sea. In 2026, the Firm completed four exits (SignatureMD, WillowWood, One Physics and Spectrum Vision Partners) representing approximately $1.5 billion in total enterprise value, including the Firm's first continuation vehicle in One Physics, through which Blue Sea continues to own the business. The Firm also added three new healthcare platforms: Scout, a Dallas-based provider of clinical trial participant and site support services; CompletePet, a Miami-based developer and manufacturer of pet wellness products; and Dynamic Access, a Dallas-based provider of outsourced vascular access services.

Commenting on the close of Fund IV, J.R. Davis, Managing Partner at Blue Sea, said,“We are thrilled to close Fund IV at its hard cap and want to thank our investors for their tremendous support. This raise reflects not only the confidence our investors have placed in our team and track record, but their conviction in our decision to dedicate this fund exclusively to healthcare - the vertical where this team has deep experience and has consistently produced strong results over many years, with over 80% of equity value created through growth. Doing well by doing good! We also want to thank both our past and present portfolio company leaders for their true partnership, their hard work in growing our companies, and building best-in-class businesses across healthcare's most attractive categories.”

Fund IV received strong support from existing limited partners and investment consultants, while also expanding the Firm's investor base into new markets.

Mandy Kamm, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at Blue Sea, added,“Our investors are the foundation of everything we do, and we could not be prouder of the group that has chosen to invest alongside us in Fund IV. Some have backed us for years, others are new to the Firm, and all share our belief in partnering with entrepreneurs we like, trust and respect, to build market-leading healthcare companies that positively impact society. We are both grateful and committed to earning their trust every day.”

Blue Sea has invested in healthcare since its inception, and Fund IV's strategy is consistent with the approach applied across Funds I–III: targeting differentiated, entrepreneurial companies where Blue Sea is often the first institutional investor and a close partner to founders and leadership teams; taking a highly selective, quality-over-quantity approach that prioritizes what the Firm believes are best-in-class business models in attractive healthcare categories; and creating value through operationally intensive, founder-friendly partnerships aimed at building more durable, scalable and strategically valuable businesses. Fund IV will apply this approach exclusively to healthcare, with a thematic focus on subsectors the team knows well, including healthcare products and technology-enabled services, outsourced products and services, and multi-site services.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC and Lazard & Co., Limited acted as global placement agent for Fund IV, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel to Blue Sea.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital ( ) is a growth-oriented private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that exclusively invests in special, category-leading healthcare companies valued up to $500 million. With over $2.5 billion in assets under management, Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

Contact:

Mandy Kamm

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561-655-8400