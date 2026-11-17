Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Clinical Trials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary clinical trials market, valued at US$5.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$8.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for safe, effective and evidence-based animal health products, including veterinary medicines, vaccines, biologics, medical devices and targeted therapies.

Veterinary Clinical Trials Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Veterinary clinical trials are gaining strategic importance as animal healthcare advances in complexity and specialization. The increasing prevalence of cancer, osteoarthritis, diabetes, dermatological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, infectious diseases and age-related illnesses among companion animals is strengthening demand for rigorously validated treatments. Livestock health priorities, including disease prevention, food safety, herd productivity and antimicrobial resistance management, are also accelerating clinical research activity.

Pet owners are demonstrating greater willingness to pursue advanced treatment options and participate in structured clinical studies. At the same time, livestock producers and agribusinesses are working more closely with animal health companies to evaluate products designed to improve disease resistance, productivity and sustainable food production. These developments are expanding opportunities for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), veterinary clinics, academic institutions and specialist research centers.

Technology Is Transforming Veterinary Clinical Research

Digital technologies are improving the design, execution and oversight of veterinary clinical trials. Electronic data capture systems, cloud-based trial management platforms and remote monitoring tools enable faster data collection, secure collaboration and greater operational visibility across multiple research sites.

Wearable devices and sensor-enabled collars support continuous collection of physiological and behavioral data, including heart rate, activity and body temperature. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly used to analyze trial data, identify patterns and support animal recruitment based on factors such as breed, age, condition and location. Mobile applications and telemedicine platforms are also facilitating virtual consultations and at-home data collection, particularly in long-term studies involving chronic diseases.

These capabilities can reduce errors, strengthen participant retention, improve trial scalability and provide more comprehensive evidence for regulatory submissions. They are also enabling a broader range of veterinary clinics to participate in multicenter research programs.

Expanding Investment Across the Clinical Trial Ecosystem

Animal health companies, CROs and veterinary practices are increasing investment in clinical trial infrastructure to support expanding product pipelines and meet stricter regulatory requirements. Multicenter collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, universities, veterinary hospitals and specialist research organizations are helping improve demographic diversity and data reliability.

Regulatory guidance from authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine and the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products continues to strengthen veterinary Good Clinical Practice requirements. Although compliance can increase development costs, it is also supporting greater standardization, transparency and confidence across the global veterinary clinical trials market.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Animal: Companion animals, livestock animals and other animals.

Indication: Oncology, internal medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, dermatology and other indications.

Intervention: Medicines, medical devices and other interventions. Sponsor: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research centers, and other sponsors.

The companion animal segment is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. The livestock animal segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8.0% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the U.S. veterinary clinical trials market was valued at approximately US$1.4 billion in 2025. China is projected to record a CAGR of 10.8% and reach US$1.8 billion by 2032. The report also examines market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates key growth drivers, market constraints, emerging technologies, segment performance, regional dynamics and the competitive environment. The analysis is designed to help decision-makers assess revenue opportunities, prioritize investments and develop informed market-entry and expansion strategies.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global veterinary clinical trials market evolve through 2032?

Which trends and regulatory developments will influence market growth?

Which animal, indication, intervention and sponsor segments offer the strongest prospects?

How will regional opportunities and competitive positions change over the forecast period? Which companies are influencing veterinary clinical research and trial delivery?

Competitive Landscape

Companies featured in the veterinary clinical trials market report include AGLAIA, Animal Health Consultants, Argenta, Biotest Lab, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories, Clinvet, Cloudbyz, ERBC, IDEXX Laboratories, Inotiv, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Labcorp Drug Development, Lohlein & Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, Premier Research, QTest Labs, Scantox and STATKING Clinical Services.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia, adding strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These validated intelligence sources are synthesized to identify the direction of the market, the forces shaping investment and the developments most likely to affect business strategy. The report also provides company-level intelligence and examines market share where it is analytically relevant. Because competitive structures vary by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the dynamics and maturity of individual markets rather than relying solely on a single global measure.

Purchasers also receive complimentary updates for one year, providing ongoing access to material developments affecting the global veterinary clinical trials market.

Key Attributes:

