MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New qosina.com features smarter search, downloadable CAD files, shareable carts, on-demand quotes, PO ordering and exclusive website discounts.

Ronkonkoma, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosina, a global supplier of stock components, custom solutions and regulatory services for the medical device and life sciences industries, has launched a redesigned website built to make component sourcing simpler, from finding the right part to placing an order.

The new qosina.com features smarter search and improved filtering to help engineers find relevant medical device and bioprocess components quickly. Product pages include specifications, documentation and downloadable CAD files, and customers can request samples for evaluation.

The redesign supports the way purchasing decisions actually get made. Customers can build and share carts, download on-demand quotes to share with colleagues, and place an order online using a PO or payment method of their choice. It creates the fastest and easiest path to get components in the hands of engineering and development teams.

“Engineers come to us when they're solving a problem, and the faster they can find the right part, the faster their project moves,” said Lee Pochter, CEO of Qosina.“We rebuilt our website around how our customers actually work, from the first search to the final purchase order. We also made it the best-priced way to buy from us, because the easiest way to order should also be the best value.”

The website offers customers exclusive website discounted pricing on their digital orders with Qosina. Customers can see website-exclusive pricing and available quantity price breaks while they shop, making it easier to plan larger orders. Eligible launch promotions are also available. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit qosina.com to explore the new site.

About Qosina

Qosina is a leading global partner supplying components, custom solutions and regulatory services for the medical device and life sciences industries. With over 45 years of experience, Qosina offers one of the world's largest selections of stock components, including connectors, fittings, valves, tubing and other critical parts, to help companies accelerate innovation and reduce time to market. In addition to its extensive catalog, Qosina provides regulatory, custom sourcing, molding and assembly solutions. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, with a European office in Milan, Italy, Qosina serves customers worldwide with a commitment to quality, compliance and innovation.

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