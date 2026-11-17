MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest milestone marks an important step toward making dedicated, customer-owned and operated LEO satellite networks a commercial reality

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space infrastructure company Meridian Space today announced that it has successfully established high-bandwidth communications through its first satellite payload in orbit, following its launch on board SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission in October 2026.

The achievement demonstrates the capabilities of Meridian's proprietary satellite communications technology, including its lightweight antenna; to date, the only electronically reconfigurable refectarray antenna that has been put into orbit. It also marks another critical milestone delivered on schedule, following five years of research, development and extensive payload testing.

“We built Meridian to unlock a market that has been closed to all but a few. Owning a dedicated satellite network is now a realistic choice. Governments and commercial organisations no longer have to rent capacity or compromise on control, and our technology is proving it in orbit today,” said Massimiliano Ladovaz, CEO of Meridian Space.

“The satellite is performing well, with in-orbit testing progressing according to plan. Meeting this milestone so soon is an incredibly exciting moment for Meridian, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Meridian's proprietary antenna technology makes satellites lighter and less power-hungry, so they can be smaller and more efficient. Unlike conventional reflectarray antennas with fixed beam configurations, Meridian's electronically reconfigurable reflectarray uses electronic controls to adjust the direction and shape of its communications beams. The technology underpins Meridian's core constellation, designed to deliver high-capacity broadband through satellites the customer owns outright. By enabling more compact satellites, Meridian aims to fit more on each rocket, reducing the cost and complexity of deploying dedicated low Earth orbit networks.

Over the coming months, Meridian will continue in-orbit testing of its First Customer Link (FCL) mission, including further validation of its antenna technology, payload operations and ground infrastructure. The mission will also support early customer demonstrations and trials as Meridian advances the development of its commercial satellite systems.

Click here to watch Meridian Space CEO, Massimiliano Ladovaz, as he introduces Meridian Space and why it is a game changer in LEO satellite communications.

Click here for images and further information.

For interviews with Meridian Space CEO, Massimiliano Ladovaz, please contact:

Chloe Sanderson / Leila Solly at 8020 Communications | MeridianSpace@8020comms.com | +44 (0)20 3838 8020

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at