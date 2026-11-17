MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market growth is driven by aging populations, orthopedic disorders, 3D-printed implants, robotic-assisted surgery, smart prosthetics, wider reimbursement, and better healthcare access.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Joint Replacement Devices Market (2026 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global joint replacement devices market, examining industry trends, growth drivers, technological developments, competitive dynamics, and regional opportunities. It evaluates the market by technique, product type, region, and country, providing insights into the factors influencing demand for orthopedic implants and joint replacement procedures worldwide.

Market segmentation by technique covers Traditional Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Computer Assisted Surgery. The product type analysis includes Knee Replacement Devices, Hip Replacement Devices, Shoulder Replacement Devices, Ankle Replacement Devices, and Other Product Types. This segmentation highlights the adoption of different surgical approaches and the demand outlook across major joint replacement device categories.

The geographic assessment covers the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India. These markets are evaluated based on healthcare infrastructure, procedure volumes, demographic trends, reimbursement conditions, technology adoption, and access to orthopedic care.

The global joint replacement devices market has recorded strong growth over the past decade, supported by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the continued expansion of the aging population. Knee, hip, shoulder, ankle, and other extremity replacement procedures are widely used in the treatment of severe joint conditions, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and trauma-related injuries.

Demographic change remains a significant market driver. Growth in the geriatric population across high-income and emerging economies is increasing the number of patients requiring treatment for joint degeneration, reduced mobility, and chronic orthopedic conditions. Rising life expectancy is also contributing to sustained demand for durable implants and advanced surgical solutions that can support long-term mobility and quality of life.

Technological innovation is reshaping the joint replacement devices industry. Developments such as 3D-printed implants, robotic-assisted surgery, smart prosthetics, advanced biomaterials, and computer-guided procedures are improving implant positioning, surgical planning, and clinical outcomes. These technologies are also supporting greater procedural consistency and enabling manufacturers and healthcare providers to address patient-specific anatomical and clinical requirements.

Minimally invasive and Computer Assisted Surgery techniques are gaining attention as hospitals and surgical centers seek to improve procedural efficiency and postoperative outcomes. Continued investment in surgical robotics, imaging platforms, implant design, and digital planning tools is expected to influence purchasing decisions and competitive strategies throughout the market.

Improved reimbursement coverage is further supporting access to joint replacement procedures in established healthcare systems. At the same time, expanding hospital networks, rising healthcare expenditure, and improvements in specialist orthopedic services are creating opportunities in developing nations. Increased awareness of available treatments and broader access to trained surgeons are also contributing to market development.

The report identifies opportunities for joint replacement device manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other industry participants across established and emerging markets. Its analysis provides a structured view of market segmentation, regional performance, clinical demand, and technology adoption, helping stakeholders assess growth prospects and develop informed strategies within the global joint replacement devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Integrating Smart Implants Technology in Joint Replacement Devices

2.2 Investment in High-Performance Materials for Joint Implants

3. Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Joint Replacement Devices Market

3.2 Hip replacement surgery, 2011, 2019 and 2021 in OECD Countries

3.3 Knee replacement surgery, 2011, 2019 and 2021 (or nearest year) in selected OECD Countries

3.4 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Technique

3.7.1 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Overview

3.7.2 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Attractiveness Index, by Technique

3.7.3 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Traditional Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Computer Assisted Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Product Type

3.8.1 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Attractiveness Index, by Product Type

3.8.3 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Knee Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Hip Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Shoulder Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Ankle Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.7 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Other Product Types, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Joint Replacement Devices Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Technique

5.5.1 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Overview

5.5.2 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Traditional Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Computer Assisted Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Product Type

5.6.1 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type Overview

5.6.2 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Knee Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Hip Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.4 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Shoulder Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.5 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Ankle Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.6 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Other Product Types, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Country

5.7.1 Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Country Overview

5.7.2 United States Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.2.1 United States Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

5.7.2.2 United States Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

5.7.3 Canada Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.3.1 Canada Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

5.7.3.2 Canada Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

5.7.4 Rest of Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.4.1 Rest of Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

5.7.4.2 Rest of Americas Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

6. Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Technique

6.5.1 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Overview

6.5.2 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Traditional Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Computer Assisted Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Product Type

6.6.1 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type Overview

6.6.2 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Knee Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Hip Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.4 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Shoulder Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.5 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Ankle Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.6 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Other Product Types, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Country

6.7.1 Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Country Overview

6.7.2 Germany Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.2.1 Germany Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

6.7.2.2 Germany Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

6.7.3 United Kingdom Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.3.1 United Kingdom Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

6.7.3.2 United Kingdom Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

6.7.4 France Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.4.1 France Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

6.7.4.2 France Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

6.7.5 Italy Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.5.1 Italy Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

6.7.5.2 Italy Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

6.7.6 Spain Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.6.1 Spain Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

6.7.6.2 Spain Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

6.7.7 Rest of Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.7.1 Rest of Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

6.7.7.2 Rest of Europe Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

7. Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Technique

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Traditional Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Computer Assisted Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Product Type

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Knee Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Hip Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.4 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Shoulder Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.5 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Ankle Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.6 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Other Product Types, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Country

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Country Overview

7.7.2 China Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.2.1 China Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

7.7.2.2 China Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

7.7.3 Japan Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.3.1 Japan Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

7.7.3.2 Japan Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

7.7.4 India Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.4.1 India Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

7.7.4.2 India Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

7.7.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.5.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique

7.7.5.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type

8. Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Technique

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Overview

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Traditional Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Computer Assisted Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Product Type

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type Overview

8.6.2 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Knee Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Hip Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.4 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Shoulder Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.5 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Ankle Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.6 Middle East and Africa Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Other Product Types, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Joint Replacement Devices Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Joint Replacement Devices Market

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Stryker Corporation

11.4.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11.4.4 Smith and Nephew PLC

11.4.5 Arthrex Inc.

11.4.6 Corin Group

11.4.7 Symbios Orthopedie SA

11.4.8 Vilex LLC

11.4.9 Restor3D

11.4.10 Exactech, Inc.

12. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [127]

List of Tables [58]

Companies Featured



Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew PLC

Arthrex Inc.

Corin Group

Symbios Orthopedie SA

Vilex LLC

Restor3D Exactech, Inc.

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