MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence common stock between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The class action suit against Fluence Energy asserts that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and omitted critical facts across the Class Period, omitting that: (i) Fluence Energy's capacity to fulfill its order backlog and realize the revenue supporting its fiscal 2026 outlook hinged on new contract manufacturing plants, some of which remained unfinished, non-operational, or incapable of manufacturing at the output levels assumed in the projections; (ii) internal remedies intended to resolve production bottlenecks at contract manufacturing partners were failing to fix the issues, which continued to persist and spread into Fluence Energy's newer plants; (iii) consequently, a substantial share of the backlog touted by Defendants as "securing" or "covering" the firm's fiscal 2026 revenue projections was unlikely to be fulfilled or booked as revenue during fiscal 2026; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' favorable representations regarding Fluence Energy's operational health, business model, and future outlook lacked a sound foundation and were materially misleading.

The litigation further details that on February 4, 2026, Fluence Energy published its Q1 2026 financial metrics, posting a GAAP gross profit margin of roughly 4.9%-a 6.5 percentage point drop compared to the previous year-attributable to "additional estimated costs on two projects." Prompted by this news, Fluence Energy's share price plummeted almost 35%.

Subsequently, on August 5, 2026, the complaint notes that Fluence Energy disclosed its Q3 2026 financial performance, revealing that total revenue of $649.8 million fell "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities." The firm also recorded an "[a]djusted gross profit margin of approximately 5.9%, compared to approximately 15.4% in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting the impact of delays to revenue." Fluence Energy concluded that it "now expects that $400.0 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility." Driven by these disclosures, Fluence Energy stock tumbled over 7%.

Ultimately, on September 16, 2026, Fluence Energy released an interim guidance revision, disclosing that it was slashing its full-year revenue forecast by roughly $0.6 billion down to $2.4 billion. The company additionally lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA projection from negative $10 million down to negative $200 million. Following this revision, Fluence Energy's share price dropped more than 15%.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Fluence Energy stock during the Class Period have until November 30, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Fluence Lawsuit

Q: What is the Fluence lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 30, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Fluence stock drop and on what dates?

A: Fluence Energy, Inc. experienced multiple stock declines throughout 2026 driven by operational challenges, production delays, and subsequent guidance reductions. On February 5, 2026, following the release of first-quarter 2026 financial results that revealed lower gross margins due to project costs, Fluence Energy stock fell $10.04 per share, or 34.63%, to close at $18.95. The stock dropped again on August 6, 2026-falling $1.02 per share, or 7.17%, to close at $13.21-after the company announced third-quarter results marked by weaker revenue and project delivery delays at manufacturing facilities, prompting a significant reduction in fiscal year 2026 guidance. A third major decline occurred on September 17, 2026, when the stock dropped $1.39 per share, or 15.36%, closing at $7.66 following a mid-quarter update that further slashed full-year revenue guidance and projected a substantially wider EBITDA loss due to ongoing manufacturing ramp-up delays in Houston.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Fluence lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements by issuing record-breaking fiscal year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance while assuring investors that approximately 85% of the revenue forecast was secured by backlog. Specifically, the complaint asserts that Defendants failed to disclose that the company's ability to recognize revenue depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were incomplete, non-operational, or incapable of producing at assumed volumes; that corrective measures were failing to remediate persistent production problems; and that a material portion of the backlog represented as securing the guidance was unlikely to be delivered and recognized during fiscal year 2026.

Q: What do Fluence investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased FLNC common stock during the Class Period (November 24, 2025 through September 16, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Fluence shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired FLNC common stock during the Class Period (November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the FLNC lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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