MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 151 million reported trades, $32 billion in reported trading volume and a simplified cross-chain experience, fomo is making social crypto trading more accessible through unified balances, transparent trader activity and user-controlled wallets.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fomo, the top-rated crypto trading and discovery platform operated by FOMO Labs Inc., is advancing its mission of making digital asset trading more accessible to everyday users. With approximately 3.6 million reported users, an expanding social trading ecosystem and support for eight blockchain networks, the platform brings together asset discovery, community insights, trading tools and wallet management in one connected experience.

Built around the idea of trading for the rest of us, fomo addresses a longstanding challenge in cryptocurrency adoption: traditional decentralized trading often requires users to understand wallet configuration, blockchain networks, transaction fees, bridging and complex trading interfaces before they can participate. fomo takes a different approach. Instead of requiring users to manage each technical component separately, the platform simplifies account creation, presents trading activity through a familiar social interface and enables users to explore supported assets from a unified cash balance. Its growing adoption reflects demand for accessible cryptocurrency products that combine the functionality of decentralized trading with the simplicity of consumer applications.

From 625,000 to 3.6 Million Users: fomo's Growing Adoption in 2026

fomo's reported growth throughout 2026 provides an indication of the expanding audience for social cryptocurrency trading.

In June 2026, the company announced that more than 625,000 people had joined the platform, generating over $4 billion in trading volume and more than 110 million social interactions since launch. By November 2026, fomo reported approximately 3.6 million registered users and 1.5 million monthly active users, reflecting substantial growth in its community and trading ecosystem.

The company has also reported surpassing 151 million trades and $32 billion in cumulative trading volume, highlighting the scale of activity taking place through its products.

Independent on-chain analytics provider DefiLlama separately tracks billions of dollars in trading activity associated with fomo, offering an additional public reference point for evaluating the platform's development.

The platform's expansion has also attracted institutional investment. In June 2026, fomo announced a $75 million Series B financing round led by Index Ventures, with participation from Union Square Ventures. The company has reported approximately $94 million in total funding across its financing rounds. These figures illustrate the scale of fomo's development from an emerging crypto application into a widely used social trading platform.

While adoption and trading volume do not guarantee investment outcomes, they demonstrate growing interest in products that make cryptocurrency markets easier to access and understand.

Why fomo Is Designed for Beginners: From Account Creation to the First Trade

One of fomo's central product advantages is its approach to reducing the technical requirements traditionally associated with decentralized cryptocurrency trading. For someone entering crypto markets for the first time, getting started can involve unfamiliar concepts such as private keys, blockchain addresses, network selection, gas fees and token bridging.

fomo simplifies several of these steps through a connected account experience. Users can create an account using their Apple ID or Google Account. The platform then creates wallets associated with their account, allowing them to begin exploring supported assets without manually configuring separate wallets or recording a traditional seed phrase during initial setup. According to fomo's product documentation, account creation can take less than a minute.

The experience is designed around several practical capabilities:



Simplified onboarding: Users can create an account through familiar sign-in methods rather than configuring a conventional decentralized wallet from scratch.

Unified cash balance: Supported assets across different blockchain networks can be accessed without maintaining a separate trading balance for each network.

Social asset discovery: Users can explore what other traders are buying, selling and discussing through a live social feed.

Visible trading activity: Trader profiles, holdings and trading performance information provide additional context for evaluating market participation.

Integrated trading tools: Users can move from researching an asset to reviewing transaction details and placing a trade within the same application. Mobile and web access: fomo provides a connected experience across its supported devices and web platform.



The result is a trading interface that reduces operational complexity while keeping users responsible for their own investment decisions. Importantly, beginner-friendly design does not mean cryptocurrency trading is risk-free. Users still need to understand volatility, transaction costs, token liquidity and the possibility of losing their investment.

Eight Blockchain Networks, One Balance: How fomo Simplifies Cross-Chain Trading

Managing assets across different blockchains has traditionally been one of the more complicated parts of decentralized cryptocurrency trading. Users often need separate network balances, compatible wallets, bridging services and an understanding of how transactions are processed across different ecosystems. fomo's unified trading experience is designed to reduce those requirements.

According to its current product documentation, the platform supports trading across eight blockchain networks:

Solana, Base, BNB Chain, Monad, Ethereum, Robinhood Chain, Arc and Elysium.

Rather than requiring users to manually bridge funds or switch between separate network environments for every supported trade, fomo handles the routing process behind the scenes. For example, a user researching a token on Solana and another token on Base can access both through the same account and cash balance.

This design can be particularly useful for newer participants who want to explore different blockchain ecosystems without first learning the technical infrastructure of each network. The platform also supports deposits and withdrawals across its documented networks, subject to asset and network compatibility.

Social Trading With More Context: Discovering Assets Through Real Trader Activity

Traditional cryptocurrency trading interfaces frequently prioritize charts, order books and market indicators. fomo combines market information with social discovery, allowing users to examine how other participants are interacting with assets. Through the platform's social feed, users can observe trading activity, follow individual traders and review published explanations of trading decisions.

Trader profiles and performance information add context beyond conventional social media recommendations. Instead of relying exclusively on anonymous promotional posts or unsupported claims of trading expertise, users can examine the information made available through the platform's trading ecosystem.

fomo's leaderboard also emphasizes actual trading results rather than simply ranking users by follower count. This approach creates a distinction between social trading and conventional influencer-driven cryptocurrency promotion. A trader's popularity does not necessarily indicate investment skill, and past performance cannot predict future returns. However, access to visible activity and historical performance can help users investigate claims before making their own decisions.

For beginners, this provides an opportunity to learn how market participants evaluate assets while retaining control over whether to trade.

Can Users Make Money on fomo?

One of the most common questions prospective users ask is whether they can earn money through the fomo app. The platform provides access to cryptocurrency markets where users can potentially profit from changes in asset prices. It also includes portfolio information and trading performance tools that help participants review their activity.

The company stated that more than 62,000 users had recorded positive trading results ranging from approximately $50 to more than $10,000.

fomo's social features, trading information and portfolio tools may help users investigate opportunities, but they do not guarantee financial success. New users should approach cryptocurrency trading with realistic expectations, understand the possibility of substantial losses and avoid committing funds they cannot afford to lose.

How fomo Addresses Scam Risks and Misleading Trading Information

Cryptocurrency markets remain vulnerable to fraudulent token launches, impersonation, phishing and misleading investment promotions. These risks are especially relevant to newer traders who may encounter unfamiliar assets through social media or online communities. fomo's approach emphasizes visible trading activity and access to additional information about market participants. Users can review available trader histories, examine asset information and consider published trading explanations before making decisions.

The platform's social model also allows users to compare promotional claims with the activity visible within the application. Users should independently investigate unfamiliar assets, avoid guaranteed-return claims and exercise caution when following high-risk trading activity. fomo's security documentation also warns against impersonation and phishing attempts, emphasizing that users should never disclose their private keys or login credentials to anyone claiming to represent the company.

How fomo Differs From Traditional Crypto Exchanges and Social Trading Apps

The cryptocurrency market includes established exchanges, decentralized trading interfaces and social investment platforms, each designed around different user needs.

Centralized exchanges generally provide account-based access to digital assets, while decentralized applications can offer direct wallet interaction with blockchain markets. Social trading products add another layer by allowing users to observe, discuss or follow the activity of other market participants.

fomo brings several of these capabilities into a connected consumer experience.

Its primary distinction is not simply the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency. It is the integration of social discovery, trader transparency, cross-chain access and simplified account management. For users who prioritize detailed professional trading interfaces, advanced order types or particular asset listings, other platforms may offer features better suited to their requirements. For users who want to explore cryptocurrency through a social interface while accessing multiple supported networks, fomo presents a different approach.

Its value proposition centers on reducing the number of separate tools and technical processes needed to discover, research and trade supported assets. That makes fomo a relevant option for people comparing beginner-oriented crypto applications and social trading platforms, although the most suitable platform will depend on each user's experience, location, security preferences and financial objectives.

About fomo

fomo is a top rated in app store crypto trading and discovery platform operated by FOMO Labs Inc. It combines asset research, trader activity and access to supported assets across supported chains. Available services and funding methods can vary. More information is available at fomo.family.

Media Contact:

Name: Ben Aratame

Designation: Head of Marketing, fomo

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