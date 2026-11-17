MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Proposed Guidance for the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program violates Federal law and exceeds the agency's statutory authority.

It increases project costs and causes significant delays by moving the goalposts for all 47 New Starts, Core Capacity, and Small Start projects in the CIG pipeline, including nine projects in eight States that have already received 100 percent of their CIG funding.

It creates new bureaucratic barriers and makes reviews less predictable, with higher funding commitments required earlier and new subjective measures for FTA to downgrade or remove projects from the pipeline.

It jeopardizes transit rail projects, with every New Start rail project in the pipeline expected to receive a Low cost-effectiveness rating.

It puts American jobs at risk, including 3,000 suppliers in more than 1,700 communities across all 50 States that manufacture the buses, railcars, and infrastructure used in CIG projects.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) filed formal comments urging the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to withdraw its proposed Policy Guidance for the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program.

In a letter signed by APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas, the association says the Proposed Guidance is contrary to law, exceeds FTA's authority, and would bring new costs, delays, and uncertainty to communities building public transit projects.

“Communities have spent years and millions of local dollars meeting FTA's rules under the CIG program,” said Skoutelas.“This new proposal moves the goalposts on them. Nine projects are already at the goal line, fully funded and waiting only for FTA to sign a construction agreement. We urge FTA to withdraw its proposed Policy Guidance and work with the industry instead on changes that truly streamline the CIG program.”

CIG is an FTA discretionary program that helps communities build major public transportation projects, including new Bus Rapid Transit, light rail, and subway extensions. Over the past decade, communities have built 70 CIG projects in 22 States.

FTA intends to apply the new rules immediately to all 47 projects currently in the CIG pipeline, including nine projects in eight States that have already been allocated 100 percent of their CIG funding. Under the proposal, CIG projects in the pipeline may no longer qualify for a construction grant agreement. The proposal could also significantly reduce a project's expected grant amount. APTA notes that FTA currently holds $1.9 billion in unallocated CIG funds, which makes the rationale for reducing the Federal share unclear.

In its Comment, APTA raises six main concerns with FTA's Proposed Guidance:

1. The Proposed Guidance is contrary to law and exceeds FTA's statutory authority. Since 2020, Congress has barred FTA from impeding or hindering projects that seek more than 40 percent of their costs from CIG. The proposal creates a new multi-part rubric, found nowhere in statute, that would stop some projects from advancing unless they accept a lower share. Those projects would have to exceed the Medium rating the law requires to qualify for a higher share. It would also award a higher Federal share to areas with higher marriage rates and birth rates, factors that are inconsistent with the statute and unrelated to the purpose of the CIG program. And it would raise cost effectiveness to 25 percent of a project's justification rating, or five times that of the lowest justification criterion, even though the law requires“comparable” weight for all six criteria.

2. It adds cost and delay. Project sponsors that have spent years and millions of local dollars advancing through FTA's multi-year, multi-step CIG process would have to meet the new criteria to advance-resulting in costly and time-consuming re-evaluations and potential redesigns for projects that have already spent years in the pipeline.

3. It imposes new bureaucratic barriers. New Starts and Core Capacity project sponsors would be forced to identify more local funds earlier in the process, even though they shoulder the entire financial risk until a construction agreement is signed. FTA establishes new cost-effectiveness thresholds with no justification and ignores the impacts of inflation. And it applies the same cost-effectiveness thresholds to every project type, even though new transit rail projects inherently cost more than most Bus Rapid Transit corridors. APTA also urges FTA to drop the $600 million cost cap that eliminates most large projects from an expedited review process.

4. It creates uncertainty for project sponsors. The proposal greatly expands FTA's authority while providing neither a justification for how the increased authority will improve the CIG program nor an explanation on how that authority will be administered. If implemented, these changes will create a more arbitrary and opaque CIG review process.

5. It jeopardizes transit rail projects. A preliminary analysis shows all New Starts transit rail projects in the CIG pipeline will receive a Low rating on cost effectiveness. The Proposed Guidance increases the weight of cost effectiveness when determining a project's overall justification rating, meaning rail projects will receive a lower score. At the same time, it places the most weight on cost effectiveness when determining CIG share under its proposed formula, such that transit rail projects will receive less Federal investment. Also, no transit rail project could qualify for expedited review.

6. It puts jobs and local economies at risk. Almost 3,000 suppliers in more than 1,700 communities across all 50 States manufacture the buses, railcars, and infrastructure used in CIG projects. Every $1 invested in public transit infrastructure generates $5 in long-term economic return. In addition, 77 percent of Federal transit investment flows to American companies and workers in the private sector.

APTA is asking FTA to take three immediate steps:

1. Withdraw the Proposed Guidance.

2. Publish the impacts of its proposed changes to the Federal share and project ratings on each of the 47 projects in the CIG pipeline, including a list of projects that no longer qualify for a construction grant agreement.

3. Work with the industry on changes that streamline the CIG program, starting with moving the nine fully funded projects to construction and advancing other projects through the pipeline.

APTA also notes that the current FTA Guidance was adopted only a year ago, and that Congress is currently working on the next surface transportation authorization law, which will likely change the CIG program and require new Guidance.

“Congress is writing the next surface transportation bill right now, and that is the right place to shape the future of this program,” Skoutelas said.“Families are looking for affordable ways to get to work, school, and the doctor. Public transportation is one of the best answers we have. Let's get these projects built, not send them back to the starting line.”

For more information, visit APTA's Capital Investment Grants resource page.

CONTACT: Amy Thompson American Public Transportation Association 202-285-2997...