Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Public Safety Drones - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global public safety drones market was valued at US$2.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15.4% over the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising demand for real-time aerial intelligence, faster emergency response and safer operations across law enforcement, firefighting, emergency management, disaster response, and search and rescue.

Public safety agencies are increasingly deploying unmanned aerial systems equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal imaging systems and advanced sensors. These platforms enable first responders to assess incidents, locate missing persons, monitor hazardous environments and improve situational awareness before personnel enter potentially dangerous locations. Drone-as-first-responder programs are also gaining attention as agencies seek to accelerate incident verification and allocate resources more effectively.

Technology Trends Strengthening Public Safety Drone Capabilities

Artificial intelligence, autonomous flight, 5G connectivity and improved battery performance are expanding the operational value of public safety drones. AI-enabled analytics support object recognition, real-time data processing and predictive assessments, while autonomous navigation allows aircraft to follow planned routes and respond to changing mission conditions with reduced operator intervention.

High-speed connectivity facilitates communication between drones, command centers and field teams. Advances in battery systems are also extending flight duration and supporting longer missions. Together, these technologies are improving the reliability, speed and effectiveness of drone-supported emergency operations.

Market Growth Drivers and Adoption Considerations

Key public safety drones market drivers include the need for rapid incident response, broader situational visibility and lower operating costs compared with conventional aerial surveillance platforms. Regulatory developments, streamlined authorization processes and purpose-built airspace management solutions are further supporting deployment.

Adoption nevertheless requires agencies to address privacy, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, operator certification, training and maintenance. Weather sensitivity, flight-duration constraints and airspace restrictions can also affect mission performance. Successful implementation therefore depends on comprehensive governance frameworks that align operational objectives with legal, ethical and technical requirements.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Component: Hardware, software and services.

Product type: Fixed-wing drones, rotary-wing drones and hybrid drones.

Application: Law enforcement, emergency management, firefighting, and search and rescue. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The hardware segment is forecast to reach US$3.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.8%. The software segment is expected to advance at a faster CAGR of 17.8%, reflecting increasing demand for fleet management, analytics, evidence management and mission coordination platforms.

The U.S. public safety drones market was valued at US$704.4 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% and reach US$1.5 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and other major national and regional markets.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology deployments, regulatory developments and strategic investments before these shifts are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Its intelligence base draws on conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources. These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, evolving competitive dynamics and developments with the greatest potential impact on investment and business planning.

Competitive analysis extends beyond a single global market share assessment. Where relevant, the report examines regional market structures to reflect differences in procurement, regulation, application priorities and competitive positioning.

Competitive Landscape

The public safety drones market report profiles established manufacturers, software providers and emerging technology companies. Featured participants include Aeryon Labs, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Anduril Industries, Avy B.V., Axon Air, BRINC Drones, Dedrone Holdings, DJI, DroneSense, DroneShield Ltd., Easy Aerial, Elistair, Teledyne FLIR, Flying Lion Inc., Freefly Systems, Hoverfly Technologies, Parrot Drones, Skydio Inc., Sky-Watch A/S and WhiteFox Defense Technologies.

Report Benefits and Key Questions



Independent analysis of annual sales and public safety drone market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major components, product types, applications and geographic markets.

Competitive intelligence covering market presence, company activity and regional positioning.

Analysis of technology trends, regulatory factors, adoption barriers and revenue opportunities.

Strategic insights supporting investment, product development, procurement and market-entry decisions. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

The study addresses how the global public safety drones market is expected to evolve through 2032, which factors will drive or restrain growth, which segments are likely to expand most rapidly, how regional opportunities may change, and which companies are positioned to influence the competitive landscape.

Key Attributes

