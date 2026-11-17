MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Biopesticides Market (2026 Edition)" has been added tooffering.

The global biopesticides market is expanding as farmers, regulators and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable agriculture, food safety and environmental protection. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the industry by type, crop type, mode of application and geography, while examining the regulatory, technological and consumer-driven factors influencing market growth.

Market segmentation by type includes bioinsecticide, biofungicide, bionematicide and other products. Crop type analysis covers fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses and other crops. The report also evaluates key modes of application, including foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment and other methods.

Regional coverage encompasses the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the United States, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan and India, providing insight into established markets and emerging opportunities across major agricultural economies.

Rising awareness of the potential effects of conventional chemical pesticides on human health, wildlife, soil quality and surrounding ecosystems is supporting demand for biopesticides. Concerns regarding environmental contamination, pesticide resistance and harm to non-target species are encouraging agricultural producers to adopt pest management solutions with improved environmental profiles.

Growth in organic food consumption is another important market driver. Health-conscious consumers are seeking agricultural products cultivated with fewer synthetic chemicals, contributing to the expansion of organic farming worldwide. Organic certification requirements and evolving agricultural standards are supporting the use of biopesticides for crop protection. Government subsidies, financial incentives and tighter restrictions on certain chemical pesticides are also creating favorable conditions for broader market adoption.

Integrated pest management remains a prominent trend across the global biopesticides market. Biopesticide products are increasingly incorporated into crop protection programs designed to reduce dependence on conventional chemicals, address pesticide resistance and protect beneficial organisms. Adoption is particularly visible in North America and Europe, where sustainability policies, environmental regulations and advanced agricultural practices continue to shape purchasing decisions.

Biotechnology is strengthening the commercial potential of biopesticides. Advances in genetic engineering, microbial fermentation and synthetic biology are supporting the development of products with greater precision, improved stability and longer shelf life. These innovations are also helping manufacturers address performance limitations associated with environmental conditions, storage and field application.

Research and development efforts are increasingly focused on products that target specific pests and diseases while limiting effects on pollinators, natural predators and other beneficial organisms. Enhanced specificity can improve pest control performance, support biodiversity and facilitate the integration of biopesticides into modern agricultural systems. Improvements in formulation and application technologies are expected to further strengthen product reliability and farmer confidence.

North America and Europe currently benefit from established regulatory frameworks, strong sustainability initiatives and growing adoption of advanced crop protection practices. Asia Pacific offers substantial market potential due to its large agricultural sector, expanding food requirements and increasing interest in sustainable farming. The Middle East & Africa also presents opportunities as governments and producers seek solutions that improve crop productivity while managing environmental pressures.

The report indicates that the future of the global biopesticides market will be shaped by regulatory support, organic agriculture, technological innovation and the need for effective resistance management. Continued development of targeted, environmentally friendly and economically viable products will be essential to long-term market expansion. Companies capable of improving performance, accessibility and application efficiency are expected to be well positioned as biopesticides become an increasingly important component of sustainable crop protection worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Leverage the shift toward integrated pest management (IPM)

2.2 Expand into high-growth emerging markets

3. Global Biopesticides Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Biopesticides Market

3.2 Global Biopesticides Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Biopesticides Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Biopesticides Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Biopesticides Market Segmentation: by Type

3.5.1 Global Biopesticides Market, by Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Biopesticides Market Attractiveness Index, by Type

3.5.3 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Bioinsecticide, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Biofungicide, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Bionematicide, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Others, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Biopesticides Market Segmentation: by Crop Type

3.6.1 Global Biopesticides Market, by Crop Type Overview

3.6.2 Global Biopesticides Market Attractiveness Index, by Crop Type

3.6.3 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Fruits & Vegetables, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Cereals & Grains, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Oilseeds & Pulses, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Others, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Biopesticides Market Segmentation: by Mode of Application

3.7.1 Global Biopesticides Market, by Mode of Application Overview

3.7.2 Global Biopesticides Market Attractiveness Index, by Mode of Application

3.7.3 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Foliar Spray, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Soil Treatment, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Seed Treatment, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Biopesticides Market Size, by Others, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Biopesticides Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Biopesticides Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Biopesticides Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Biopesticides Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East & Africa Biopesticides Market: Historic and Forecast

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Biopesticides Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 UPL Ltd

9.3.2 Corteva Inc

9.3.3 Syngenta

9.3.4 BASF

9.3.5 Bayer

9.3.6 Koppert Biological Systems

9.3.7 Certis Biologicals

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [167]



List of Tables [84]



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