The complaint alleges that O-I Glass misled investors regarding its 2026 expected financial outlook.

Investors who purchased O-I Glass, Inc. common stock during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before December 28, 2026 for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was O-I Glass Sued?

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning O-I Glass' expected financial outlook for 2026, including its expectations for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as well as growth expectations for its glass-packaging business. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in O-I Glass' ability to drive growth through its Fit to Win initiative, emphasizing“a more premium and resilient business portfolio” and disciplined pricing, while navigating challenges in its European operations.

Plaintiff contends that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase O-I Glass' securities at artificially inflated prices.

Why Did O-I Glass Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that the truth emerged after the market closed on July 28, 2026, when O-I Glass announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reducing its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigning its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. On this news, the price of O-I Glass common stock declined from a closing market price of $9.06 per share on July 28, 2026, to $7.70 per share on July 29, 2026, a decline of about 15%.

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What Can O-I Glass Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased O-I Glass, Inc. common stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP before the December 28, 2026 deadline for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the O-I Glass, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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