MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Netcapital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Netcapital, Inc. common stock between December 15, 2021 through September 3, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On August 10, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil enforcement action against Netcapital Inc., John Fanning, Coreen Kraysler, Martin Kay, Paul Riss, and Cecilia Lenk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, charging them with conducting a fraudulent scheme to overstate Netcapital's revenue by approximately 345 percent. The complaint revealed that from October 2021 through January 2024, Netcapital improperly recorded nearly $14 million in revenue from sham, backdated, and in some cases forged consulting agreements with portfolio companies controlled by Fanning, without disclosing the related-party nature of these transactions. Following this disclosure and subsequent auditor resignation and board departures, Netcapital's stock experienced precipitous declines, erasing substantial market capitalization. WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Netcapital, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until December 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Netcapital Lawsuit

Q: What is the Netcapital lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 7, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Netcapital stock drop and on what dates?

A: Netcapital Inc. common stock experienced multiple sharp declines following revelations regarding the SEC fraud complaint and subsequent auditor and board departures. Specifically, on August 11, 2026, following the SEC's complaint announcement, Netcapital's stock fell by just over $0.05 per share, or 12.8%, to close at $0.3501. Subsequently, on August 18, 2026, following the disclosure that its independent auditor (Fruci & Associates II, PLLC) had resigned in light of the SEC action, the stock fell by $0.0914 per share, or 28.6%, to close at $0.2280. Furthermore, on September 4 and September 8, 2026, following news of a board member's resignation citing the serious allegations, the stock dropped further by 8.14% and 13.1%, closing at $0.5774 and $0.5015 on their respective trading days.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Netcapital lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Netcapital's periodic public reports (including quarterly and annual filings on Forms 10-Q and 10-K) and associated Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) certifications contained materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's revenue growth and related-party transactions. Specifically, Defendants falsely attributed revenue growth to legitimate consulting services and funding portal fees while concealing that Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by John Fanning, that these consulting agreements were backdated, poorly serviced, and in some cases forged, that the portfolio company transactions constituted undisclosed related-party transactions involving Fanning (who acted as an officer and was the spouse of Netcapital's CFO), and that the Company's SOX certifications were false.

Q: What do Netcapital investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased NCPL common stock during the Class Period (December 15, 2021 through September 3, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Netcapital shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired NCPL common stock during the Class Period (December 15, 2021 to September 3, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Netcapital lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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