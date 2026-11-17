MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Diamond Bur Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global diamond bur market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for dental restorations, rising adoption of advanced dental technologies, and a growing focus on cosmetic dentistry procedures.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across high-speed air driven hand pieces, slow bending hand pieces, and slow straight hand pieces.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, single-use diamond burs are expected to record higher growth during the forecast period.

Within the application category, high-speed air driven hand pieces are expected to experience the highest growth. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Diamond Bur Market



Advanced manufacturing technologies: Laser technology, CAD/CAM systems, and precision manufacturing are improving cutting accuracy, durability, consistency, and performance.

Rising dental demand: Growth in restorative, cosmetic, and minimally invasive dentistry is increasing demand for specialized, high-quality diamond burs.

Sustainable product development: Manufacturers are reducing production waste, extending product life, and exploring eco-friendly materials, coatings, and packaging.

Expansion in emerging economies: Improving healthcare infrastructure, higher disposable incomes, and greater access to dental services are supporting growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Greater product customization: Broader selections of shapes, sizes, and grit levels are enabling practitioners to choose burs for specific procedures and performance requirements.

Recent Developments in the Diamond Bur Market



Coated, laser-graded, and application-specific burs are being introduced to improve precision, safety, and procedure efficiency.

CNC machining, laser processing, and stronger quality-control systems are increasing manufacturing consistency while reducing waste and production costs.

Demand is expanding beyond dentistry into electronics, aerospace, jewelry, ceramics, glass, and composite material processing.

Longer-lasting coatings and more sustainable production practices are helping manufacturers address environmental and regulatory expectations. Companies are expanding local production and distribution capabilities in emerging markets to improve availability and capture growing demand.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Diamond Bur Market



Dental applications: Specialized burs for restorative, cosmetic, surgical, and minimally invasive procedures can address growing clinical demand.

Industrial applications: Customized products for cutting, grinding, and polishing ceramics, glass, composites, and other hard materials offer opportunities in aerospace, automotive, electronics, and manufacturing.

Product innovation: Improved bonding techniques, laser-graded diamonds, lower heat generation, and longer product life can strengthen performance and differentiation.

Strategic partnerships: Collaboration with equipment manufacturers, distributors, and research institutions can accelerate innovation and market penetration. Sustainable solutions: Recyclable materials, waste-reduction initiatives, and efficient manufacturing processes can strengthen brand reputation and support regulatory compliance.

Key Market Drivers



Technological advances in laser processing, computer-aided design, automation, and precision manufacturing.

Increasing awareness of oral health, cosmetic dentistry, and minimally invasive dental procedures.

Growing use of diamond burs in electronics, aerospace, jewelry, and other precision manufacturing applications.

Economic development, urbanization, and healthcare investment in emerging markets. International safety and quality standards that encourage reliable product development and support customer confidence.

Key Market Challenges



High manufacturing costs associated with industrial diamonds, advanced equipment, skilled labor, and quality control.

Intense competition that places pressure on pricing, margins, product differentiation, and R&D investment. Complex safety, environmental, and quality regulations that require ongoing investment in compliance and sustainable operations.

Long-term market growth will depend on manufacturers' ability to improve performance, control costs, comply with evolving regulations, and differentiate their products in an increasingly competitive environment.

List of Diamond Bur Companies

Companies compete primarily on product quality, precision, durability, pricing, and application-specific performance. Leading participants are investing in manufacturing capacity, R&D, infrastructure, product innovation, and value-chain integration to reduce costs, expand their customer bases, and address growing global demand.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy Strauss

Country Wise Outlook for the Diamond Bur Market



United States: Demand is supported by established dental infrastructure, widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, cosmetic dentistry growth, and integration of digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technologies. Strong regulatory standards and the presence of major manufacturers further reinforce the market.

China: Expanding dental infrastructure, government healthcare investment, dental tourism, and competitive local manufacturing are driving rapid growth. Domestic suppliers are strengthening their market positions through cost-effective production, new manufacturing techniques, and export expansion.

Germany: The market benefits from strong dental and industrial sectors, engineering expertise, stringent quality standards, and adoption of digital dentistry. Manufacturers continue to emphasize product durability, regulatory compliance, precision, and sustainable production.

India: Growth is being fueled by expanding dental clinics, increasing oral health awareness, higher disposable incomes, medical tourism, and demand for affordable products. Local and international manufacturers are increasing R&D, partnerships, and distribution capabilities. Japan: Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital dentistry, strict quality requirements, and demand for minimally invasive and aesthetic procedures support the market. Continued R&D and sustainable manufacturing initiatives are strengthening Japan's competitive position.

Features of the Global Diamond Bur Market



Market Size Estimates: Diamond bur market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Segment Analysis: Market analysis by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across product types, applications, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are the most promising growth opportunities by type, application, and region?Which segments are expected to grow most rapidly, and why?Which region is expected to record the fastest growth, and why?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing the market?How are customer requirements changing?What product and technology developments are shaping the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and which strategic initiatives are supporting their growth?Which competing products or substitutes could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past seven years, and how has it affected the industry?

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