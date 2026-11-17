MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global healthcare BPO market will grow from USD 459.83 billion in 2026 to USD 735.05 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing need to reduce administrative burdens, improve operational efficiency, and manage rising healthcare costs across payers, providers, and life sciences companies. Growing outsourcing of claims administration, member enrollment, provider network management, payment integrity, revenue cycle management, medical coding, clinical documentation, pharmacovigilance, regulatory operations, and clinical trial support is further supporting market expansion.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 459.83 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 735.05 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 9.8% (2026–2031)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Largest service segment: Life sciences services

Fastest-growing technology segment: AI-enabled BPO

Largest service delivery model: Offshore Key players: Optum, Inc. (US), Accenture plc (Ireland), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US)

Why This Market Matters

Healthcare organizations are increasingly outsourcing administrative and operational functions to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and manage growing transaction volumes. The growing complexity of medical coding claims administration, revenue cycle management, and regulatory requirements is increasing demand for specialized outsourcing services. The transition to ICD-10 coding standards and upcoming adoption of ICD-11 are further creating demand for outsourced medical coding and documentation support. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing pressure to improve operational performance are encouraging payers, providers, and life sciences companies to adopt healthcare BPO solutions.

Market Overview

The healthcare BPO market is witnessing significant growth as healthcare organizations outsource process-intensive activities to improve operational efficiency and reduce administrative expenses. Healthcare BPO providers support claims processing, eligibility verification, prior authorization, payment posting, member enrollment, revenue cycle management, medical coding, clinical documentation, and back-office operations. The ecosystem includes BPO providers, payers, healthcare providers, life sciences firms, technology and platform vendors, analytics and automation suppliers, and compliance support organizations. Increasing adoption of AI, automation, analytics, and BPaaS platforms is further transforming healthcare outsourcing operations.

Analyst Perspective

The healthcare BPO industry is evolving beyond traditional outsourcing toward technology-enabled and AI-driven service delivery models. Advanced data analytics creates opportunities to improve claims accuracy, detect fraud, reduce denials, predict payment delays, and strengthen revenue cycle performance. AI-enabled BPO solutions also helping healthcare organizations automate medical coding, claims review, payment integrity, pharmacovigilance case processing, and patient support workflows. Companies integrating generative AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytics into healthcare operations are expected to strengthen their competitive positioning during the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

By service, the life sciences services segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare BPO market in 2025. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies increasingly outsource complex activities across the product lifecycle, including research and clinical development, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging, supply chain, commercialization, and medical affairs. Demand is supported by the need for specialized expertise, global compliance knowledge, trained scientific resources, and scalable operating capacity.

By technology, the AI-enabled BPO segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. AI-enabled solutions help automate medical coding, claims review, denial prediction, payment integrity, fraud detection, clinical data extraction, pharmacovigilance case processing, and patient and member support. Increasing pressure to reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and shorten turnaround times is encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt AI-powered outsourcing solutions.

By service delivery model, the offshore segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare BPO market in 2025. Offshore delivery is widely used for claims processing, medical coding, billing, accounts receivable follow-up, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance case processing, and back-office payer support. Countries such as India and the Philippines offer skilled healthcare operations talent, English-language support, lower operating costs, and large-scale delivery infrastructure, supporting the adoption of offshore healthcare BPO services.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the healthcare BPO market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising healthcare digitization, expanding private insurance coverage, growing hospital networks, and increasing demand for cost-efficient outsourcing across payer, provider, and life sciences operations. Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Philippines are witnessing greater adoption of outsourced claims processing, revenue cycle management, medical coding, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, and patient support services. The region also serves as a major offshore delivery hub, supported by a skilled workforce, lower operating costs, English-language support, and established BPO infrastructure.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of AI-enabled healthcare BPO services

Growing use of advanced data analytics for claims accuracy and payment integrity

Rising outsourcing of medical coding and revenue cycle management

Expansion of offshore healthcare BPO delivery models Increasing automation of pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, and administrative workflows

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the healthcare BPO market is led by established global companies, including Optum, Inc. (US), Accenture plc (Ireland), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Cognizant (US), Capgemini SE (France), Wipro Limited (India), Genpact Limited (US), ExlService Holdings, Inc. (US), Sagility India Limited (India), Firstsource Solutions Limited (India), Conduent Incorporated (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), R1 RCM Inc. (US), AGS Health LLC (US), Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited (India), and GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), along with other prominent players such as AKASA, Inc., CodaMetrix, Inc., Thoughtful Automation Inc., Adonis Technology, Inc., and RapidClaims, Inc. These companies focus on payer BPaaS, claims administration, payment integrity, provider revenue cycle management, medical coding, patient engagement, life sciences clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, and AI-enabled workflow automation.

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