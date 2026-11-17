MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 90-day executive career advancement program combines 25+ years of insider hiring expertise with human-led strategy, AI-ready positioning, and evidence-based professional storytelling.

Portsmouth, NH, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Edge Careers, an executive career strategy and coaching firm founded by Alison T. Miller, MEd, has introduced The Next Level AdvantageTM, a personalized 90-day program designed to help executives and emerging leaders advance into higher-level opportunities, strengthen their professional visibility, and pursue greater influence and earning potential.







Alison T. Miller, MEd, founder of Inside Edge Careers.

Unlike traditional career coaching programs that emphasize résumés and interview preparation alone, The Next Level AdvantageTM combines insider hiring intelligence with a comprehensive, individualized approach to career advancement.

Miller spent more than 25 years working on the hiring side of the table, partnering with hiring managers and executives, shaping recruitment strategies, and influencing hiring decisions across technology, healthcare, financial services, engineering, and other industries.

"For more than 25 years, I've been in the rooms where hiring decisions are made," said Miller, Founder and Executive Career & Hiring Strategist at Inside Edge Careers. "I've seen incredibly qualified professionals overlooked because their experience wasn't positioned in a way decision-makers could recognize. Now I'm using that inside perspective to help professionals compete for the opportunities that reflect their true capabilities and ambitions."

A Five-Step Career Advancement Framework

The program follows a five-step career advancement framework: Discover, Position, Connect, Prepare, and Advantage AchievedTM. Clients receive individualized guidance on career direction and target opportunities, executive résumé and LinkedIn development, AI-sourcing readiness, strategic networking, interview preparation, and compensation negotiation.

A distinguishing feature of Miller's approach is the development of a Career Evidence Bank, helping clients identify and document authentic accomplishments, leadership contributions, and measurable business results. These achievements become the foundation for professional positioning and interview storytelling.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly involved in sourcing, screening, and candidate evaluation, Miller believes professionals need to be more intentional about how their experience is communicated.

"Technology is changing how candidates are discovered and evaluated, but hiring remains fundamentally about people and business impact," Miller added. "The strongest career strategies combine human judgment with a clear, evidence-based account of what you've accomplished. Never rebuild your career story from memory again."

Program Options and Services

The Next Level AdvantageTM is offered through a 90-day Elite program providing comprehensive career advancement support, with an extended six-month executive advisory option for professionals navigating complex or longer-term transitions.

Inside Edge Careers also provides targeted résumé and LinkedIn reviews, executive visibility assessments, interview coaching, and personalized career strategy services.

Miller holds a master's degree in counseling psychology and brings additional experience in education and collegiate coaching. Her multidisciplinary background informs a highly personalized approach that combines career strategy, professional development, and accountability. Clients working with Inside Edge Careers have secured roles and promotions at major organizations across technology, consulting, finance, transportation and retail.

"A successful career move isn't simply about landing another job," Miller said. "It's about stepping into a role where your experience is valued, your contributions matter, and your opportunities match your ambitions."

The company's signature message captures that philosophy: Step Into a Bigger Role. Earn More. Make the Impact You're Ready For.

Inside Edge Careers serves clients virtually throughout the United States. For more information or to schedule an introductory consultation, visit Inside Edge Careers' booking page.







The Next Level AdvantageTM program options from Inside Edge Careers.

About Inside Edge Careers

**Inside Edge Careers** is an executive career strategy and coaching firm founded by Alison T. Miller, MEd, leveraging 25+ years of insider hiring expertise. The firm helps executives and emerging leaders advance into bigger roles, increase their earning potential, and make a greater impact. Combining human-led career strategy, AI-ready professional positioning, and personalized coaching, Inside Edge Careers helps accomplished professionals navigate competitive hiring markets and pursue opportunities that reflect their experience, ambitions, and value.

Press Inquiries

Alison Miller

info [at] insideedgecareers.com

