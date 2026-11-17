MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New five-year strategic plan focuses on evolving services to meet demand, strengthening stakeholder value and investing in people

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) today released its 2027-2031 Strategic Plan - Evolving with Purpose: Strengthening Trust and Building Confidence.

“The past five years have been a period of unprecedented change at OBSI and in the financial services sector more broadly. Our mandate has expanded significantly, consumer demand has increased dramatically, and our organization has grown and evolved in exciting new ways,” said Sarah Bradley, Ombudsman and CEO.“This strategic plan reflects how OBSI intends to respond to these changes in our environment and the opportunities they present. We will focus on providing timely, efficient and high-quality services to consumers and firms, while continuing to strengthen our support for a fair, effective and trusted financial services sector.”

OBSI's new strategic plan is built around three key Strategic Directions:

Strategic Direction 1: Evolving and Scaling Efficiently to Meet Stakeholder Needs

OBSI will continue to deliver an accessible, fair, and high-quality service by efficiently scaling, and evolving our services and capacity in response to changing demand. We will:



Help consumers who have reached out to us for assistance by delivering accessible and high-quality information.

Deliver fair and timely case outcomes for consumers and firms. Build scalable systems, tools, processes, and enabling functions to efficiently and effectively manage changing caseload.



Strategic Direction 2: Strengthening Awareness and Delivering Value to Our Stakeholders

OBSI will build awareness and provide data-driven thought leadership that informs the continuous improvement of the financial services sector and strengthens stakeholder confidence in OBSI. We will:



Strengthen public awareness and ensure consumers have easy access to information about OBSI when they have a problem.

Provide informative, data-driven insights to support awareness of emerging trends, understanding of the consumer experience and share opportunities for continuous improvement. Engage with stakeholders to deepen trust, demonstrate accountability, and advance regulatory and policy changes that improve access to effective financial ombudservices in Canada.



Strategic Direction 3: Investing in Our People

OBSI will deepen organizational excellence by continuing to invest in the development and performance of our people. We will:



Invest in scalable recruitment, onboarding, leadership, training, professional development, retention, and succession to ensure OBSI has the people and capabilities needed to meet our objectives.

Foster a collaborative and innovative culture that invests in employee engagement and wellbeing and is grounded in OBSI's values. Strengthen knowledge management through the development and deployment of knowledge systems designed around organizational and user needs.



“Our ability to deliver on our mandate depends on our people, systems, and the way we work together. We will continue to invest in our staff, strengthen how we share knowledge with our stakeholders, and innovate responsibly to improve how we operate,” said Ms. Bradley.“We look forward to pursuing the directions and goals outlined in this plan, expanding on what OBSI has achieved over the last thirty years and continuing to play our role in supporting confidence and trust in Canada's financial services sector.”

About OBSI

Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is a national, independent not-for-profit organization that helps resolve and reduce disputes between consumers and financial services firms in both official languages. OBSI responds to consumer inquiries, conducts fair and accessible investigations of unresolved disputes, and shares its knowledge and expertise with stakeholders and the public. If a consumer has a complaint against an OBSI participating firm that they are unable to resolve with the firm, OBSI will investigate at no cost to the consumer. Where OBSI determines that compensation is fair in the circumstances, OBSI can recommend compensation of up to $350,000. Learn more about OBSI at .

John BowesSenior Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations416-287-2877 ext. 2553