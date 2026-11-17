MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colin Butler brings 20+ years of capital markets and emerging technologies experience to Kresus, including roles at Polygon Labs, Mega Matrix (NYSE: MPU), and B. Riley.

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kresus, the end-to-end tokenization and wallet infrastructure company for institutions, welcomes Colin Butler to the team as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Colin spent over 20 years in capital markets at the intersection of Wall Street and emerging technology, from doing equities sales trading at B. Riley to architecting crypto treasury strategies for Mega Matrix (NYSE: MPU). Colin built Polygon Labs' institutional partnerships function-forging relationships with global banks, payment processors, and enterprise platforms to drive on-chain adoption of scalable blockchain infrastructure. Before that, he was the first commercial hire at Cognovi Labs, where he built the entire go-to-market engine for a proprietary AI/ML platform.

Colin Butler, new CRO at Kresus shared,“After many years on Wall Street, I'm drawn to the scale of opportunity blockchain and tokenization create for institutions, especially at this pivotal moment when both the technology and the regulatory landscape are primed. That's why I'm excited to be joining Kresus to help institutions capture those opportunities and extend the reach of our existing financial system.”

Trevor Traina, Founder and CEO of Kresus, said,“We're incredibly grateful to welcome Colin to our team as CRO. He brings deep expertise working at financial institutions and publicly-traded companies at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, and Kresus will benefit enormously from his knowledge of both sides of the industry.”

To learn more about Kresus or explore implementing a tokenization build, visit:

About Kresus

Kresus is an end-to-end tokenization and wallet infrastructure company for institutions. Not just a solutions provider, the Kresus team brings deep expertise across wallet infrastructure, real world asset tokenization, stablecoin payment and settlement, and onchain financial workflows to build and implement powerful platforms for enterprises. Kresus is based in San Francisco, CA and backed by Liberty City Ventures, JetBlue Ventures, Solana Ventures, Craft Ventures (David Sacks), and Hanwha.

Media Contact: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: crest(at)kresus.com