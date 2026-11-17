MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Armed Services YMCA Chief Development and Marketing Officer joins the USO to lead development, marketing, communications and entertainment

Arlington, VA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is proud to announce the appointment of Dorene Ocamb as its new Chief Development and Marketing Officer. She will lead the USO's development, marketing, communications and entertainment functions, helping to strengthen the connection between fundraising, brand, communications and engagement.

Ocamb brings more than two decades of experience in national nonprofit leadership, brand management, strategic communications and integrated marketing. With a degree in journalism from Indiana University and a law degree from Texas A&M, she will work across teams to help bring meaningful support to service members and their families. As a proud daughter of a World War II veteran, she also brings a personal connection to the military community.

“As the USO wraps up its 85th anniversary, we have an extraordinary opportunity to inspire a new generation of supporters to carry its mission forward,” said Ocamb.“For 85 years, the USO has stood alongside our service members and their families, serving where they serve. I'm honored to help more Americans become part of that promise and ensure it remains strong for generations to come.”

Ocamb is joining the USO from the Armed Services YMCA, where she spent seven years as the Chief Development and Marketing Officer. At the Armed Services YMCA, and previously Mothers Against Drunk Driving, she led national media initiatives, managed celebrity relationships and sports and entertainment partnerships. Her previous work also earned her recognition as a two-time finalist for PR Daily's PR Campaign of the Year.

"Dorene's strong leadership experience and personal understanding of the military community give her a valuable perspective on those we serve," said USO CEO Courtney L. Billington. "We are excited about the ideas and energy she will bring to the USO as we work together to support service members and military families around the world."

Ocamb will guide the USO's efforts to grow donor and partner support and tell the organization's story, ensuring the resources and visibility are in place to continue delivering high-quality programming around the globe to service members and their families.

To learn more, please visit our website's leadership page.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kamryn Buza USO...