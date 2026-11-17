Hyderabad, India, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indonesia freight and logistics market size USD 139.4 billion in 2026 to USD 148 billion in 2027 and USD 198.4 billion by 2032, at a 6.04% CAGR during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by rising e-commerce activity, higher consumption of everyday goods, and expanding manufacturing exports, which are driving demand for parcel handling and freight services. Improved road connectivity is also strengthening links between ports, industrial hubs, and major consumption centers, while oil-price uncertainty is encouraging logistics providers to improve operational efficiency and technology integration.

Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Toll Road Expansion Strengthens Freight Connectivity

Indonesia's continued investment in toll roads, ports, and airports is strengthening the country's logistics network and improving connections between production centers and major trade gateways. Expanded road infrastructure is helping reduce travel times, improve access to industrial zones, and support smoother cargo movement. These developments are creating more efficient freight corridors for trucking operators while improving connectivity to key ports and economic zones. As infrastructure coverage expands, logistics providers can serve growing trade and distribution activity more efficiently across regional markets.

E-Commerce Growth Drives Parcel Demand

Indonesia's expanding e-commerce sector is increasing demand for parcel delivery, sorting, and last-mile logistics services. Growing online purchases are also creating sharp increases in shipment volumes during major promotional campaigns, requiring operators to handle sudden peaks efficiently. This trend is encouraging logistics companies to expand processing capacity, improve delivery networks, and adopt more flexible operations to manage both regular demand and seasonal surges.

Manufacturing and Export Growth Supports Logistics Demand

Indonesia's recovering manufacturing exports are strengthening demand for logistics services across automotive, electronics, and textile supply chains. Rising international shipments require efficient coordination between factories, distribution hubs, ports, and overseas markets. This is creating opportunities for logistics providers to offer reliable cargo handling, transportation, and export support while serving a broader mix of manufacturing customers.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence's Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market report brings together current market data and structured analysis to provide a consistent view of demand, growth, and segment trends. Its standardized research approach supports clearer comparisons and more informed business decisions than less consistently structured market estimates.”

Key Segments Covered in the Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market Report

By End User Industry

Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Others

By Logistics Function

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

By Destination Type

Domestic

International

Freight Forwarding

By Mode of Transport

Air

Sea and Inland Waterways

Others

Freight Transport

By Mode of Transport

Air

Pipelines

Rail

Road

Sea and Inland Waterways

Warehousing and Storage

By Temperature Control

Non-Temperature Controlled

Temperature Controlled



Other Services

Maritime Shipping and E-Commerce Delivery Reshape Indonesia's Logistics Growth

Maritime Shipping Strengthens Indonesia's Inter-Island Trade

Maritime shipping remains a key part of Indonesia's freight and logistics network, connecting the country's major islands, ports, and industrial centers. Growing manufacturing exports, imports of raw materials, and domestic cargo movement are supporting demand for sea freight, port services, and related inland transportation.

E-Commerce Surge Accelerates Last-Mile Delivery Demand

The expansion of online shopping is increasing parcel volumes and strengthening demand for last-mile delivery services. Promotional campaigns and changing consumer expectations are also creating the need for flexible delivery and sorting capacity, supporting growth in the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) segment.

Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Region

Eastern Indonesia, including Sulawesi, Papua, and the Lesser Sunda Islands, is emerging as a faster-growing logistics region as port infrastructure and shipping connections improve. The development of Makassar Port as a major national hub is strengthening links between eastern markets and other parts of Indonesia, while government-supported cargo routes are improving access to regional ports. These connections are creating new opportunities for freight operators by supporting more efficient movement of goods across island-based trade corridors.

Java continues to dominate Indonesia's freight and logistics landscape, supported by its concentration of major ports, industrial centers, and commercial activity. Tanjung Priok plays an important role in this network, handling diverse cargo through its multipurpose terminal and supporting connections between major production and consumption centers. The concentration of cargo activity in Java reinforces the region's importance for national freight capacity and distribution.

Sumatra and Batam serve distinct roles within Indonesia's logistics network, supported by their different cargo profiles and trade connections. Sumatra's ports are closely linked to commodity exports, while Batam supports broader general-cargo activity. This diversity allows logistics providers to serve both specialized commodity supply chains and wider regional distribution needs.

Overview – Indonesia Freight and Logistics Industry



Study Period 2018 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 139.4 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 148 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 198.4 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By End User Industry, By Logistics Function, By Destination Type, By Mode of Transport and By Temperature Control Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market

DHL Group

DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx

J&T Express

Kuehne+Nagel

Linfox Pty Ltd.

LOGWIN

Ninja Van (Including Ninja Xpress)

NYK (Nippon Yusen Kaisha) Line

Pancaran Group

PT ABM Investama TBK (Including CKB Logistics)

PT Bina Sinar Amity (BSA Logistics Indonesia)

PT Cardig International

PT Citrabati Logistik Internasional

PT Dunia Express Transindo

PT Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE Express)



PT Kamadjaja Logistics

PT Lautan Luas TBK PT Pandu Siwi Sentosa (Pandu Logistics)

PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (Including BGR Indonesia)

PT Pos Indonesia (Persero)

PT Repex Wahana (RPX)

PT Samudera Indonesia Tangguh

PT Satria Antaran Prima TBK (SAPX Express)

PT Siba Surya

PT Soechi Lines Tbk

Puninar Logistics

SF Express (KEX-SF)

Sinotrans, Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

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