Indonesia Freight & Logistics Market: $198.4B By 2032 With CEP Segment Growing Fastest At A 6.95% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2018 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 139.4 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 148 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 198.4 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By End User Industry, By Logistics Function, By Destination Type, By Mode of Transport and By Temperature Control
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market
- DHL Group
- DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
- FedEx
- J&T Express
- Kuehne+Nagel
- Linfox Pty Ltd.
- LOGWIN
- Ninja Van (Including Ninja Xpress)
- NYK (Nippon Yusen Kaisha) Line
- Pancaran Group
- PT ABM Investama TBK (Including CKB Logistics)
- PT Bina Sinar Amity (BSA Logistics Indonesia)
- PT Cardig International
- PT Citrabati Logistik Internasional
- PT Dunia Express Transindo
- PT Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE Express)
- PT Kamadjaja Logistics PT Lautan Luas TBK PT Pandu Siwi Sentosa (Pandu Logistics)
- PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (Including BGR Indonesia)
- PT Pos Indonesia (Persero)
- PT Repex Wahana (RPX)
- PT Samudera Indonesia Tangguh
- PT Satria Antaran Prima TBK (SAPX Express)
- PT Siba Surya
- PT Soechi Lines Tbk
- Puninar Logistics
- SF Express (KEX-SF)
- Sinotrans, Ltd.
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)
Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence
Europe Defense Logistics Market Size: The Europe defense logistics market is valued at USD 32.23 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 40.97 billion by 2031, registering a 4.92% CAGR during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by the European Commission's ReArm Europe initiative, which is encouraging greater cooperation and joint procurement across European countries. The shift toward coordinated logistics networks is also creating opportunities to improve resource use, strengthen military readiness, and support greater alignment across defense supply chains.
Container Shipping Market Share: The container shipping market size is estimated at USD 123.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 126.7 billion in 2027 and USD 143.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.45% during the 2027–2032 forecast period. Growing goods trade and overseas warehouse replenishment in Canada are supporting demand for full-container sea freight services. However, this opportunity is facing pressure from the Iran war, which began in February 2026 and disrupted fuel supplies around the Strait of Hormuz.
Art Logistics Market Share: The art logistics market report is segmented by type (transportation and storage and other services), application (art dealers and galleries, auction houses, museums, art fairs, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The report provides market sizes and forecasts in value (USD) for all the above-mentioned segments.
Halal Logistics Market Growth: The halal logistics market is moderately concentrated. While halal logistics services have established a strong presence in Muslim-majority countries, providers in countries with more diverse populations are increasingly targeting Islamic associations and organizations. Companies are focusing on ensuring that supply chain personnel understand the technical requirements and regulatory standards needed to safely deliver halal products to the market. Many providers are also expanding their presence in developing regions through subsidiaries. Key strategies include product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.
In-plant Logistics Market Report: The in-plant logistics market size is projected to grow from USD 19.76 billion in 2025 and USD 21.39 billion in 2026 to USD 30.35 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.24% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. Manufacturers are integrating warehouse, manufacturing, and transport execution systems, while brand-owner Scope 3 mandates are turning traditionally internal cost centers into contract-critical compliance platforms.
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse , Data Center Intelligence and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com. CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment