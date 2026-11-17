MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bringing independent global financial data infrastructure to U.S. companies to help them build intelligent applications, deploy AI agents and scale across border. WealthArc also names Tomasz Ponikowski Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthArc, an independent global financial data infrastructure provider, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence, bringing its platform and extensive international connectivity to AI and Wealthtech companies building AI agents and intelligent applications, as well as wealth and asset managers, family offices and financial institutions modernizing their data infrastructure.

Wealth is becoming increasingly global, and AI is transforming how financial information is accessed, analyzed and used. Yet financial data remains fragmented across custodians, jurisdictions, asset classes, currencies and formats. As AI and Wealthtech companies scale internationally and financial institutions expand into new markets and serve increasingly complex client needs, demand for trusted, standardized financial data continues to grow.

“As wealth and asset management expand across borders, the limitations of traditional financial data infrastructure are becoming impossible to ignore,” said Artur Kluz, Chief Executive Officer of WealthArc.“AI is raising the stakes. AI agents and next-generation financial technology need more than connectivity. They need trusted, standardized data across institutions, asset classes and markets. That's the independent global data foundation WealthArc provides, and why we see such a significant opportunity in the U.S.”

WealthArc connects directly to more than 230 banks, custodians and financial institutions across 24 countries, including more than 100 U.S. custodians, banks, broker-dealers and clearing firms. Its infrastructure brings together client and investment account data from around the world. Built to handle the complexities of multiple formats, currencies, jurisdictions and asset classes, the platform validates, normalizes and reconciles fragmented information into a consistent, standardized data object model. The result is trusted financial data that powers AI agents and applications, analytics and intelligent workflows.

Accelerating Growth in the U.S.

WealthArc's U.S. expansion is led by Dave Hagen, who joined the company in September as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director, U.S. The expansion focuses on AI companies, Wealthtech providers, financial institutions and wealth and asset managers seeking to simplify global data complexity and accelerate innovation.

“Whether firms are expanding internationally, integrating acquisitions or developing AI-powered applications, the challenge is increasingly the same: making fragmented financial data usable across the business,” said Hagen.“WealthArc provides an independent data foundation that allows organizations to build and innovate without having to own the complexity underneath it.”

The company is driving its U.S. growth through expanded connectivity, strategic partnerships and customer relationships, while investing in broader coverage across global financial institutions, public and private markets, and AI-ready data capabilities.

Strengthening Global Technology Leadership

WealthArc also announced the appointment of Tomasz Ponikowski as Chief Technology Officer. Ponikowski brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services technology, including 15 years at Finantix and InvestCloud, most recently as Global Head of Solution Architecture. He will lead global technology and product development, advancing WealthArc's global financial data infrastructure and making it more accessible to developers, AI companies and financial institutions.

“The next wave of financial innovation will be driven by developers, AI agents and AI-powered systems that can turn data into entirely new products and experiences,” said Ponikowski.“Our role is to remove the complexity of accessing, integrating and standardizing global financial data, so developers can focus on what they want to build, not the infrastructure they need to build first.”

About WealthArc

WealthArc is an independent global financial data infrastructure company making financial data accessible, usable and actionable for humans, AI and autonomous systems. The company connects to more than 230 banks, custodians and financial institutions across 24 countries and jurisdictions, transforming complex financial data into a trusted, standardized foundation that AI companies and developers, wealth and asset managers, and technology platforms can build on. With teams in the United States, Switzerland, Poland and Singapore, WealthArc has been recognized by WealthTech100 and AIFinTech100.

For more information, visit wealtharc.com.





CONTACT: Media Contact For WealthArc Marissa Pecevich VOCATUS...