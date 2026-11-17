MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-additive processing technology offers winemakers a new approach to improving flavor, aroma and mouthfeel without increasing alcohol content.

Culver City, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer demand for no- and low-alcohol wines expands, producers face a persistent challenge: delivering the flavor, complexity and mouthfeel consumers expect from traditional wine. Steric Systems is introducing its proprietary beverage processing technology as a potential solution to that quality gap.







Steric Systems' electromagnetic refinement system helps producers of dealcoholized and low-alcohol wine bring back aroma, mouthfeel and balance before bottling, without additives.

Removing or reducing alcohol can diminish a wine's aroma, body and overall sensory balance. Steric's award-winning technology uses precisely controlled electromagnetic fields to reorganize molecular interactions within the beverage, creating opportunities to improve flavor expression and mouthfeel without additives, filtration or changes to alcohol content.

For producers, Steric offers a complementary flavor optimization tool that can be incorporated into existing production processes, including after dealcoholization. Potential applications include:



Enhanced flavor and aroma: Improving the expression of existing wine characteristics and reducing flaws and off-notes.

Improved mouthfeel: Addressing the thinness and lack of body often associated with reduced-alcohol wines.

Better sensory balance: Helping producers refine acidity, texture and finish without introducing additional ingredients. Production efficiency: Providing a scalable, seconds-long treatment process with minimal energy requirements.

"The challenge isn't simply removing alcohol. It's making a wine people genuinely enjoy drinking," said William Fay, CEO of Steric Systems. "We believe our technology offers producers an entirely new way to address the sensory compromises associated with alcohol reduction, while preserving the simplicity of their production process."

"In hands-on testing at our Sebastopol facility, we found that Steric technology could dramatically improve the drinkability of wine," said Eric Dahlberg, President of Wine Secrets, a wine processing and technical services company in Sebastopol, California. "The improvement in flavor expression, balance and mouthfeel was immediately noticeable. We see significant potential for this technology in helping producers deliver a more satisfying drinking experience, particularly in the growing no- and low-alcohol wine category."

The opportunity comes as the no- and low-alcohol wine market continues to evolve, with consumers increasingly demanding products that deliver an authentic wine experience rather than a compromise.

Steric's technology is already being used commercially in conventional wine and spirits production, with applications ranging from flavor refinement to quality improvement. The company sees no- and low-alcohol wine as a natural extension of its existing capabilities and an opportunity for collaborative evaluation with producers.







Steric Systems provides flavor management technology to the wine, spirits, RTD and consumer beverage industries.

About Steric Systems

Steric Systems Inc. develops clean, non-additive technology that helps beverage producers improve flavor, consistency and production economics. Its award-winning process has been successfully applied across wine and spirits to enhance product quality, recover off-spec inventory and reduce production costs. Developed through more than eight years of R&D, Steric technology has been used with some of the world's largest beverage alcohol brands.

Press Inquiries

Steve Sukman

media [at] steric.com

(323)536-2575



8655 Hayden Place

Culver City, CA 90232