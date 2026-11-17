MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 70 partners collaborated on 14 projects tackling long-standing housing barriers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.C. and Canada need to build more homes faster. At DIGITAL's Open House to Open Doors showcase on November 13, 14 B.C.-based teams shared outcomes from the Housing Growth Innovation (HGI) program. From tools that help housing planners assess what can be built on a site, to technologies that connect building design with factory production, scores of B.C. innovators have developed new ways to plan, approve, and build homes.

DIGITAL mapped the steps involved in getting a home built, then looked at where projects could remove bottlenecks or make it easier to take the next step. The process was about looking at the entire housing production process, identifying the barriers that slow things down, and finding ways to address them.

“Many of the housing barriers we've been working to address here in B.C. are shared by communities across Canada,” said Rhonda Barnet, interim CEO of DIGITAL.“We brought together builders, technology companies, Indigenous leaders, government representatives, housing providers, and industry partners to generate knowledge, build partnerships and develop practical innovations. The solutions, partnerships, and lessons emerging from this program have the potential to make a difference far beyond this province. Now let's put them to work across Canada so more communities can build the homes they need.”

One example from the HGI program is Digitally Accelerated Standardized Housing (DASH), which uses digital design tools and standardized components to bring prefabrication suppliers into the design process from the start. The approach helps teams carry their design work through permitting and into construction documentation with less rework. Seven HGI projects are in the design phase.

“Some of the biggest decisions about a housing project, including land, design and approvals, are made early, and they shape what happens through the rest of the project,” said Helen Goodland, principal at Vancouver-based SCIUS Advisory, which provides project management, development expertise, and strategic oversight for DASH.“Bringing prefabrication suppliers into those conversations means teams can design around what can actually be manufactured before those decisions are locked in.”

Other projects explored how digital rules and standards can make it easier to check designs against permitting requirements, how digital models known as digital twins can help teams

understand building performance, and what skills and career pathways are needed as more construction moves off-site. Indigenous-led work showed how communities can shape housing delivery around local priorities, including training and local construction.

The event also marked the public launch of Charlie, DIGITAL's virtual guide to Housing Growth Innovation. Built in Canada using Canadian AI innovation to unlock Canadian housing innovation, Charlie gives housing leaders, builders and communities an ongoing way to explore and use the knowledge generated through HGI. Users can ask questions and explore connections between projects without needing to know where to find the answers.

“Charlie has the intelligence to cross reference complex data over multiple projects and compare notes. This changes the relationship between people and public knowledge. Instead of navigating layers of information, the public can now ask, explore, challenge, and ask follow up questions about all 14 projects in the HGI program,” said Chris Cade, Co-Founder and CEO of Saasberry, the Port Moody-based company that co-developed Charlie.

With Canada facing an urgent need to build more homes, DIGITAL's HGI program offers a model that can be scaled from coast to coast to coast. Meeting the goal of ending homelessness within the next decade will require more than simply building more homes. It will mean building them faster, more affordably and in ways that meet the diverse needs of communities. By bringing together builders, buyers, technology innovators, governments and housing providers to tackle long-standing barriers, DIGITAL is showing how collaboration and Canadian-made innovation can help deliver practical solutions to one of the country's most pressing challenges.

Explore all of the projects and resources at housing.digitalsupercluster.ca/.

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is Canada's commercialization partner. It connects technology builders and buyers to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of Canadian technology solutions.

Established in 2018 under the Government of Canada's Cluster Initiative, DIGITAL brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and post-secondary institutions to collaborate on large-scale projects that drive innovation and the development of technology solutions in sectors critical to Canada, such as mining and energy, housing, workforce development and health.

Since inception, DIGITAL has delivered billions of dollars in projected revenue for Canadian companies, retained sovereign IP, launched hundreds of commercial products, and helped tens of thousands of Canadians gain the skills needed for the digital economy.

That's how we grow Canada. For more information, visit: .

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Event photos



Rhonda Barnet, CEO, DIGITAL



Meet Charlie, DIGITAL's virtual agent for housing innovation



DIGITAL's Housing Innovation impacts by the numbers



Rhonda Barnet, CEO, DIGITAL meeting the co-developers of Charlie, DIGITAL's virtual agent



DIGITAL Project team sharing housing innovation information at Open House to Open Doors event Nov 13 Vancouver

DIGITAL's Open House to Open Doors enabling housing growth

Rhonda Barnet, CEO, DIGITAL, Bio DIGITAL Media Backgrounder



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at