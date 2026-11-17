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Palomino Laboratories, Inc. has appointed John E. Bowers, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at UC Santa Barbara, National Academy of Engineering member, and a founding authority in gallium nitride photonic device research, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Professor Bowers brings unparalleled expertise in GaN-based optoelectronic devices, silicon photonics, and high-speed integrated photonic circuits directly aligned with Palomino's MicroLED optical interconnect technology platform. The appointment further strengthens Palomino's technical foundation and material science, as the Company advances its GaN MicroLED chip program for AI optical interconnect applications.



GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomino Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: PALX) ("Palomino" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company, today announced the appointment of John E. Bowers, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Materials, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Technology Management at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Professor Bowers is among the most accomplished photonics scientists in the world. He holds the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology at UCSB, is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors, and is a fellow of the IEEE, Optica, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and the American Physical Society. Over the course of his career, he has published more than 1,000 journal papers, delivered more than 1,300 conference presentations, and received 73 patents, with an H-index of 152 and more than 95,000 citations. He has been named to the Highly Cited Researcher list each year from 2020 through 2025, ranking first worldwide in silicon photonics.

Professor Bowers' research spans high-speed semiconductor lasers, GaN-based photonic devices, silicon photonic integrated circuits, and optical interconnects for high-performance computing and AI infrastructure. He is the founding Director of the UCSB Institute for Energy Efficiency and a co-founder of six photonics companies, including Nexus Photonics, Quintessent, and Calient Networks. His foundational contributions to gallium nitride device science are directly relevant to Palomino's GaN MicroLED optical interconnect technology platform.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, Co-Founder and CEO of Palomino, commented: "Dr. Bowers is one of the pioneering architects of modern photonics. His depth of expertise in GaN devices, silicon photonics integration, and high-speed lasers and optical interconnects maps precisely onto the engineering challenges we are solving at Palomino. His counsel will strengthen our technical roadmap as we advance our technology to meet the performance requirements of leading AI infrastructure customers."

Professor Bowers added: "Palomino is working on a genuinely important problem. Optical interconnects for AI systems require MicroLED devices engineered from the ground up for high-speed data transmission, not adapted from display applications. The Company's focus on GaN MicroLED material science and device design for AI link budgets is technically unique and commercially well-timed. I am pleased to support Palomino's work as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board."

Dr. Steven DenBaars, Co-Founder and Director of Palomino Laboratories, added: "John and I have worked alongside one another in GaN device research for many years. His appointment to Palomino's Scientific Advisory Board brings to the Company one of the deepest technical perspectives available in our field. The intersection of his expertise in photonic integration and our work in GaN MicroLED interconnect devices creates a meaningful strategic advantage for Palomino."

About John E. Bowers

John E. Bowers received M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Applied Physics from Stanford University and conducted research at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Honeywell before joining UC Santa Barbara in 1987. He holds the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology and served as founding Director of the UCSB Institute for Energy Efficiency. Professor Bowers is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors, and a fellow of the IEEE, Optica, AAAS, and the American Physical Society. He is the recipient of numerous honors including the IEEE Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal, the IEEE Photonics Field Award, the IEEE/OSA Tyndall Award, the MIT Hermann Haus Award, the OSA Holonyak Prize, and the IEEE LEOS William Streifer Award. He has published two books, eighteen book chapters, more than 1,000 journal papers, and more than 1,300 conference papers, and holds 73 patents. He is a co-founder of Nexus Photonics, Quintessent, Aurrion, Aerius Photonics, Terabit Technology, and Calient Networks.

About Palomino Laboratories

Palomino Laboratories is an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company headquartered in Goleta, California, developing next-generation connectivity solutions for the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure market. The Company's product focus addresses AI interconnect solutions in the 0-to-50 meters range and includes: (i) silicon chipsets enhancing the speed of copper, (ii) silicon optical integrated circuits (IC's) optimizing the performance of MicroVCSEL interconnects, and (iii) silicon and gallium nitride IC's for MicroLED interconnects. Our chipsets enable high-bandwidth, low-latency, and energy-efficient data movement across AI systems. Palomino's solutions are designed to support the growing performance demands of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise networking, hyperscale data centers and advanced robotics as increasingly intelligent systems require faster, more efficient, and more reliable data connectivity.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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Palomino Laboratories Inc.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, CEO

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