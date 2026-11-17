MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A free calculator and five-part video course walks current and prospective carriers through breakeven cost per mile, operating ratio and rate floors

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck released the Know Your Number hub, a free calculator and video course that helps motor carriers find their true breakeven cost per mile (CPM) and the minimum rate they need on a load. The hub is open to all carriers at .

"Rates are up sharply from a year ago, and that's real relief for a lot of carriers," said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder at Datatruck. "But a high rate can cover up a lot. When more money is coming in on every load, it gets harder to see where costs are eating into the margin, or which trucks are carrying the rest of the fleet. We built the hub so any carrier can check the math on their own operation, whether they use our software or not."

To help carriers turn scattered fuel, insurance, equipment, and deadhead expenses into an actionable rate floor before taking a broker call, the calculator builds a custom cost profile from a fleet's actual operating figures. It returns breakeven CPM, net profit per mile and operating ratio, and flags the costs with the most impact on margin. It also calculates the minimum rate per mile needed to cover operating bills, fund salaries and hit a baseline profit target.

Alongside the calculator, the hub includes a five-part video series, produced by Adam Wingfield, Editorial Director, FreightWaves:



The Foundation: The core profitability equation and why loaded miles, not total miles, drive the true denominator.

Fixed Expenses: Equipment financing, insurance premiums, compliance overhead, and the financial trade-offs between W-2 and 1099 driver models.

Variable Expenses: Fuel burn, tire wear, routine maintenance, driver pay, and broker fees.

Breakeven Intelligence: How to use operating ratios to evaluate a load offer quickly. Fleet Mode & Sensitivity: Unit-level P&L tracking, fuel and deadhead stress tests, and the real capital requirements of adding equipment.



“Carriers see reports on average rates per mile all the time, but the cost side of that equation doesn't get nearly as much attention,” said Christian Greiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Datatruck.“Cost is what tells you whether a truck is earning its keep and which lanes it belongs on. The calculator puts that number in front of you, so those calls are easier to make.”

The course is built around rate negotiation with brokers and shippers. A carrier who knows the breakeven for their own equipment and overhead can set a rate floor and hold it, instead of measuring every offer against market averages that were never built from their costs.

Know Your Number is free at .

About Datatruck

Datatruck helps motor carriers see what every truck and lane actually earns, and where they can make more and spend less. Its products include Datatruck TMS, a transportation management system with per-truck profit and per-lane margin reporting, AI agents that book, dispatch and update loads, and more than 130 integrations. It also offers Fintruck, accounting software built for trucking companies that keeps the books in sync with operations. Learn more at .

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