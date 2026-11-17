MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InVigor hybrid canola seed and crop protection products donated to projects in four provinces

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada (BASF) has extended the impact of charitable growing projects across the country through its BASF Fields of Purpose program, now in its second year.

During the 2026 growing season, BASF donated InVigor® hybrid canola and crop protection products, including Liberty®, Centurion® ADV and Certitude® herbicides, and Cotegra® and Sphaerex®fungicides, among others, to 34 community-led growing projects in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. These projects bring together growers, agricultural retailers, input companies and community volunteers who contribute their time, expertise, equipment and resources to grow a crop and raise funds for local causes.

“What makes these projects so special is the way the agricultural community comes together around a shared purpose,” said Brent Collins, Head of Marketing at BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada.“Through BASF Fields of Purpose, we're proud to support those efforts, helping growers make the most of every acre and extend the impact of the work they're already doing in their communities.”

The growing projects supported this year raised funds for a wide range of rural community needs, including food banks, sports facilities and health programs. One such project was the Wayne Ericksen Memorial Field in Vulcan, Alberta. Wayne Ericksen was a local farmer and an active member of the Vulcan Lions Club, to which he gave a quarter section of his land to raise funds for the local community before he passed. This past season, his fellow members received 158 acres of InVigor L340PC, Centurion ADV and Liberty 150 SN from BASF Fields of Purpose. Funds raised will go towards building a new community centre and covering sports fees for children who cannot afford to play.

“Projects like this are the reason why my generation and my kids' generation will have programs and experiences, and special facilities that will be accessible to us,” said Sarah Lesback, Territory Manager at Core Ag Inputs in Vulcan.

Other community projects supported this year by BASF Fields of Purpose include the“Field of Dreams” baseball field revitalization project in Unity, Saskatchewan, which received 160 acres worth of Sphaerex to help fulfil the long-awaited community project. The project celebrated a milestone in May, when the Unity Cardinals opened their 2026 baseball season on their new diamond.

Meanwhile, in North Augusta, Ontario, the Grenville Federation of Agriculture Foodgrains Project received BASF crop protection products, including Sphaerex, to treat 180 acres. Through the sale of its harvest, the project raises funds for local food banks.

“A lot of time and effort goes into growing every season, and knowing the proceeds will help local food banks makes it especially rewarding,” said John Ashby, Coordinator at the Grenville Federation of Agriculture.“Having BASF contribute crop protection products helps us put more of those proceeds towards the people in our community who need support, and this season we're expecting to make our biggest donation yet.”

To help bring similar projects to life in 2027, contact your local BASF representative to learn more about the BASF Fields of Purpose program and how to nominate a growing project in your community.

For more information about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit agsolutions.ca.

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CENTURION, INVIGOR, LIBERTY and SPHAEREX are registered trademarks of BASF, all used under license by BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada Inc. SPHAEREX fungicide should be used in a preventative disease control program. © 2026 BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is a leader in research and product development that benefits Canadian growers. To find out more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit or follow us on X and Instagram.

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit or our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 13,300 employees in North America and had sales of $18.1 billion in 2025. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

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BASF Fields of Purpose Wayne Ericksen Memorial Field in Vulcan, Alberta

CONTACT: Kasia Kistelski BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada 403-589-8178...