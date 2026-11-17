MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Companies That Matter celebration recognizes corporate partners providing food, essential supplies, and encouragement to communities nationwide

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATTER is recognizing corporate partners nationwide through its third annual Companies That Matter celebration, honoring businesses whose employees came together in 2026 to help their neighbors through MATTERbox packing events.







Companies That Matter-2026 Impact

Together, 132 companies engaged more than 8,000 employees to assemble 156,220 MATTERbox Snack Packs and Hope Packs, supporting individuals and families across 47 states.

Behind those numbers are people. A child who needs a nutritious snack. A neighbor who needs essential hygiene supplies. Someone who needs a reminder that they matter.

MATTERbox Snack Packs provide beneficial food, while Hope Packs contain essential hygiene and personal care items. Each includes a handwritten“You Matter” note, connecting practical help with a personal message of encouragement.

“When employees assemble a MATTERbox Snack Pack or Hope Pack and write a 'You Matter' note, they're doing something simple with the power to reach someone in a meaningful way,” said Tami Hedrick, President U.S. Operations and Chief Engagement Officer at MATTER.“The companies we're celebrating made room for that connection. They gave their teams an opportunity to serve, and together they turned care for their neighbors into action.”

MATTERbox packing events give companies a hands-on way to bring employees together around a shared purpose. From workplace gatherings to conference activations, teams work side by side to meet community needs while building connections with one another. The impact reaches beyond the event, carrying a message of hope into the communities where employees live and work.

Carry the Impact Into 2027

Companies can continue that momentum by participating in MATTERbox Madness 2027, a spirited volunteer competition where corporate teams race to pack beneficial snacks for people in need. The event combines teamwork, friendly competition, and community service, giving employees an opportunity to make a difference together.

Learn more and register a team at MATTERbox Madness 2027.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 56 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.

Press Inquiries

Brian Numainville

brian [at] matter.ngo

612-467-9141



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: