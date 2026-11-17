MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modani shoppers can now cover their indoor and outdoor furniture against everyday accidents, with qualified repairs or replacement handled by Mulberry

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modani, known for modern and contemporary design, has partnered with Mulberry to bring accident protection to its indoor and outdoor furniture. Since October 1, 2026, customers have been able to add a Mulberry protection plan at checkout in any Modani showroom or online at modani.com.

Modani showrooms are full of pieces people fall in love with, from white bouclé and velvet to marble and travertine. With Mulberry, customers can bring those pieces home with peace of mind, knowing that if an accident happens, qualified repairs or replacements are covered, and help is a quick call or a few clicks away.

Modani joins a growing group of furniture retailers, from national chains to online brands, that offer Mulberry protection to their customers.

“At Modani, customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do. Our partnership with Mulberry is another way to deliver on that promise, offering our customers greater peace of mind and making their experience with Modani even better,” said Nathan Cohen, CEO at Modani.

Modani had offered protection plans for years before an extensive search led it to Mulberry, a provider that shares its focus on customer service. Customers file claims directly with Mulberry through an online dashboard, by phone, or by email, with support available 24/7.

“Luxury retail is evolving quickly, and the post-purchase experience is just as important as the sale itself,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry.“We're proud to partner with Modani to deliver a protection experience that aligns with the quality, service, and sophistication their customers expect.”

Plans cover the accidents that happen in real homes: food and beverage stains, pet damage, rips and punctures, heat marks, scratches and chips, and liquid rings on wood, marble and stone. Once the manufacturer's warranty ends, plans also cover mechanical and electrical failure.

Behind the scenes, Mulberry is making sure Modani sales associates feel confident from day one, with a live kickoff training, an on-demand training module and in person visits to showrooms.

About Modani

Founded in 2007, Modani is a leading modern furniture brand offering affordable luxury designs. With 17 showrooms across the United States and a growing online presence, Modani brings modern sophistication to every space through its curated collections of furniture, lighting, and home décor. Committed to making elevated design attainable, Modani combines style, comfort, and functionality to help customers create beautiful spaces that reflect their lifestyles.

For more information, visit .

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a product protection platform that puts people first, offering solutions for retail partners and their customers. Mulberry handles every claim from start to finish, so shoppers get a fast path to qualified repairs or replacements, and retail partners get a program that is fully supported. Learn more at getmulberry.com.

Media Contact

Anna Cohen, Marketing Manager, Modani

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