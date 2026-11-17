MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a nationwide bankers' bank, has been named one of theby Best Companies Group in partnership with American Banker, identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

This year, 100 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.

“Being named one of the 2026 Best Banks to Work For is an honor that belongs to every PCBB employee,” said Curt Hecker, PCBB CEO.“I'm proud of the culture we're building at PCBB - one where people support each other, share ideas, and take pride in helping our clients succeed. Our employees help make that culture real every day.”

PCBB earned this recognition by fostering a connected, supportive workplace in a fully remote environment. Through monthly“Buzz Breaks,” wellness days, meaningful employee recognition, and its intranet, The Hub, PCBB creates opportunities for employees to build relationships and feel valued. These intentional efforts reflect the bank's ongoing commitment to preserving the close-knit culture it built in the office while supporting the way its team works today.

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

The full list of the 2026 Best Banks to Work For can be found online. For more information on the Best Banks to Work For award, visit .

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

About PCBB

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve.

PCBB's robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending services, hedging solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk.

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