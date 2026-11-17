Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global biotechnology market is valued at USD 2.02 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.34 trillion by 2035 at a CAGR of 13.61%. Leading biotech companies raised their 2026 outlooks after third-quarter results, while large drugmakers announced acquisitions and collaborations worth tens of billions of dollars.

The leading biotech companies delivered strong third-quarter 2026 results. Amgen's revenue rose 8% to USD 10.4 billion, Gilead's product sales grew 13% to USD 8.3 billion, Regeneron's revenue climbed 36% to USD 5.1 billion, Vertex grew 12% to USD 3.44 billion and Moderna's revenue rose 29%. Most raised their full-year guidance.

At the same time, 2026 has become one of the busiest years for biotech dealmaking. Gilead announced four deals with about USD 12.7 billion in upfront payments, including Arcellx, Sun Pharma agreed to acquire Organon for USD 11.75 billion, GSK agreed to buy Nuvalent for USD 10.6 billion, and Regeneron expanded its antibody collaboration with Sanofi for USD 1 billion upfront and up to USD 7 billion in milestones. This release profiles the top companies, their latest performance, and what their investments mean for the market through 2035.

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Market at a Glance







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Biotechnology Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Bio-pharmacy, the part of the market made up of biotech medicines, holds 42% of revenue (about USD 848 billion in 2026, modeled on the published share), which is why the leading biotech drug companies are the focus of this release. Bioinformatics grows fastest as AI

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Top Companies in the Biotechnology Market







Figure 2: Top Biotechnology Companies, Q3 2026 Results

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Q3 2026 Revenue Key Growth Drivers 2026 Outlook / Strategy Amgen USD 10.4B (+8%) Repatha USD 1.09B (+37%), Evenity +39%, Tezspire +43%, Imdelltra +128% Revenue guide USD 38.9–39.7B; MariTide in Phase 3 Gilead Sciences USD 8.3B; product sales +13% HIV USD 6.2B (+18%); Biktarvy USD 4.1B; Trodelvy +42%; HIV prevention nearly doubled Product sales guide raised to USD 31.0–31.3B; four 2026 acquisitions Regeneron USD 5.1B (+36%) Dupixent sales USD 6.5B (+35%); EYLEA HD +62%; Libtayo +51% Expanded Sanofi antibody collaboration (Oct 2026) Vertex USD 3.44B (+12%) Cystic fibrosis franchise; Casgevy USD 99M; Journavx USD 58M Revenue guide raised to USD 13.15–13.25B; Crinetics acquisition Moderna USD 1.3B (+29%) mRNA flu vaccine approved Aug 2026 Revenue growth guide raised to 15–25%; cancer vaccine filing planned BioNTech EUR 1.29B Oncology pivot with BMS on pumitamig Revenue guide EUR 1.7–1.9B; seven pivotal pumitamig trials

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Three patterns stand out. First, companies with newer growth products are offsetting losses on older ones: Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva fell sharply as biosimilars launched, while Repatha, Evenity, Tezspire and Imdelltra grew strongly. Second, immunology and HIV remain major profit engines, as Dupixent's 35% growth and Gilead's 18% HIV growth show. Third, new modalities are starting to earn revenue: Vertex's gene-edited Casgevy grew almost six-fold year on year, and Moderna has added an mRNA flu vaccine.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Investments and Deals







Figure 3: Biotech Dealmaking in 2026, Selected Transactions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Acquirer / Partner Target Value Focus Gilead Sciences Arcellx, Tubulis, Ouro Medicines, PepStar About USD 12.7B upfront (IPR&D charges USD 12.4B) Cell therapy, ADCs, immunology Sun Pharma Organon USD 11.75B Specialty and women's health portfolio Eli Lilly Centessa and other 2026 deals About USD 10.8B in total Neuroscience and other areas GSK Nuvalent USD 10.6B Lung cancer targeted therapy Pfizer Innovent (collaboration) Up to USD 10.5B ADCs and multi-specific antibodies Regeneron Sanofi (expanded collaboration) USD 1B upfront; up to USD 7B in milestones Long-acting antibodies Merck & Co. Terns Pharmaceuticals About USD 6.7B Chronic myeloid leukemia Biogen Apellis Pharmaceuticals USD 5.6B upfront Immunology and rare disease

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Large companies are spending heavily for three reasons: patent expiries on major products later this decade, strong cash flows, and the availability of late-stage assets in oncology, immunology and neuroscience. R&D budgets are also rising, with Amgen's third-quarter R&D up 11% and Regeneron guiding to more than USD 6 billion in annual R&D.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Company Developments







Figure 4: Top Biotechnology Company Moves, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

mRNA is moving into cancer and flu. Moderna and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for intismeran autogene, an individualized mRNA cancer vaccine, which cut the risk of melanoma recurrence or death by 42% when added to Keytruda. Moderna's mRNA flu vaccine was approved by the FDA in August 2026.

What it indicates: mRNA platforms are diversifying beyond COVID-19, opening new revenue for Moderna, BioNTech and their partners.

Gene editing and cell therapy are scaling. Vertex's Casgevy earned USD 99 million in the third quarter, nearly six times the prior year, and Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx to gain full control of its CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma.

What it indicates: Advanced therapies are moving from launch to growth, rewarding companies with manufacturing and treatment-center networks.

Biotechs are pivoting to oncology. BioNTech is running seven pivotal trials of pumitamig, a PD-L1×VEGF-A bispecific developed with Bristol Myers Squibb, while its COVID-19 vaccine revenue declines.

What it indicates: Oncology remains the largest destination for biotech investment, and bispecifics are a key next-generation format.

Collaborations are expanding. Regeneron and Sanofi added next-generation long-acting antibodies to their collaboration in October 2026, building on Dupixent's success.

What it indicates: Proven partnerships are being extended to protect and grow immunology franchises.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers