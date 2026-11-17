MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-enabled capabilities help MFT experts accelerate setup, diagnostics, documentation, and reporting while keeping human oversight and control in place

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortra, a global cybersecurity software and services provider, today announced the launch of its purpose-built AI module for GoAnywhere MFT and Globalscape EFT, designed to help organizations manage increasingly complex managed file transfer (MFT) environments with greater speed, consistency, and control. Currently available to select customers for testing and feedback, the AI module helps administrators accelerate setup, troubleshooting, documentation, reporting, and workflow analysis. General availability is expected in early 2027.

As organizations scale their MFT environments, operational complexity increases quickly. Workflows multiply, environments become fragmented, and administrators must analyze large volumes of logs, configurations, and execution histories. Tasks that traditionally require hours or days of manual review can now be accelerated through guided AI assistance helping teams identify issues faster, apply best practices more consistently, and make informed decisions with greater confidence.

The AI module is purpose-built for MFT workflows designed to support MFT experts. It expands access to best practices, accelerates analysis, and empowers administrators to stay in control through guided, auditable assistance with human oversight and control remaining in place.

“MFT environments are mission-critical, and customers need ways to simplify operations without sacrificing security, governance, or control,” said Brian Pick, General Manager, MFT at Fortra.“By bringing AI-assisted guidance directly into GoAnywhere MFT and Globalscape EFT, we are helping teams analyze workflows faster, troubleshoot issues more efficiently, and apply best practices consistently across environments to accelerate time to value.”

For GoAnywhere MFT, the AI module introduces comprehensive capabilities for project creation and modification using natural language, guided diagnostics, and auto-generated documentation. Administrators can use natural language to create and modify projects before deployment, analyze workflows and logs to identify root causes and generate plain-language summaries that support audit readiness, knowledge transfer, and faster onboarding.

For Globalscape EFT, the AI module delivers AI-assisted capabilities that offer critical event diagnostics, event rule analysis, and dynamic reporting. Administrators can drill into event findings, analyze rules and logs, and generate summaries of trends and risk signals for operations and compliance review.

Together, these capabilities give both new and existing customers a practical path to faster, more consistent MFT operations. Outputs are designed to be reviewable and auditable, with administrators remaining in control before changes are applied. Capabilities such as human review before deployment, role-based access, identity enforcement, network controls, and rollback-ready workflows help ensure AI-assisted recommendations support expert decision-making without bypassing established governance processes.

“AI allows us to make expert-level MFT knowledge more accessible, repeatable, and actionable across teams” said Chris Bailey, Sr. Manager, Product Management.“This module is designed to help administrators move faster, improve reliability, and scale operations with greater confidence while keeping human judgment and control at the center.”

The technology supporting the AI module has also enabled Fortra to develop migration capabilities that help organizations transition from competitive MFT platforms to GoAnywhere MFT or Globalscape EFT. Planned for release later in 2027, these capabilities can accelerate the analysis and conversion of existing workflows, reducing migrations that traditionally take months to a matter of weeks. It minimizes the time, effort, and disruption associated with replacing a legacy or competing MFT solution, allowing organizations to modernize without placing the full migration burden on already constrained IT teams.

To learn more about Fortra's AI-enabled MFT capabilities visit GoAnywhere.com and Globalscape.com.

About Fortra MFT

Fortra MFT delivers market-leading managed file transfer solutions that help more than 6,500 organizations worldwide modernize file transfers operations, eliminate bottlenecks, automate workflows and processes, and securely move data across systems, partners, customers, and cloud environments. Serving industries including Financial Services, Software & Technology, Business Services, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Energy, and Transportation & Logistics, Fortra MFT enables secure, reliable data transfers for organizations of all sizes. From automated server-to-server transfers to secure person-to-person collaboration, our solutions provide the enterprise-grade security, compliance, visibility, and control needed to protect sensitive data and power the most critical business processes.

About Fortra

Fortra is a leader in securing data. We help more than 18,000 organizations worldwide defend every path an attacker could take to reach their data. From stopping malicious domains and phishing emails to preventing sensitive information from leaking through AI tools, our capabilities address threats from every direction. Our security intelligence is shaped by more than 20 years of expertise, real-world signals from our global customer base, and knowledge of how sophisticated attacks are designed and executed. Learn more at fortra.com

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