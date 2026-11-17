MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new photo collage editor and a ChatGPT plugin with seven writing workflows help authors combine stories and photos in one printed memory book.

Mosbach, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meminto Stories, the memory book service of Germany-based Meminto GmbH, has released a collage editor that places many photos on one full page of its printed hardcover books. Alongside it, Meminto's plugin "Meminto – Write Your Book" is now listed in the ChatGPT plugin directory. With seven writing workflows, it lets authors plan, write and revise their book in conversation with an AI assistant and save the text directly into their Meminto book.







The Meminto collage editor next to an open memory book with a full-page photo collage.

At a glance



Collage editor with multiple layouts, from two large frames to a dense grid

Each collage prints edge to edge as a full page in the matte DIN A5 hardcover (about 6x9 inches).

Adjustable border thickness and colour, plus text and captions on the collage

Writing plugin with seven workflows, from the first sentence to a pre-print check Users can simply talk with ChatGPT or Claude. The AI assistant then shapes the conversation into text and inserts it into the book, just like in a real interview.

Photo book or memory book: no longer a choice

The collage editor is a business decision as much as a new feature. In 2025, one European photo book provider alone reported 6.32 million photo books sold, 2.56 million of them in the fourth quarter. Until now, buyers had to pick a side: a photo book shows pictures but rarely tells a story, while a memory book tells the story but had little room for many photos. Meminto now brings both into one printed hardcover: stories in the author's own words, full-page photo collages, and audio and video connected to the printed pages by QR code. As of November 2026, there's no known other guided memory book service that offers full-page photo collages inside the writing tool. The plugin lowers the barrier on the writing side, because people can talk through their memories with an AI assistant instead of facing a blank page.

"People want their memories in print, and they give them as gifts, especially at Christmas," says Albert Brückmann, founder of Meminto. "With collages, the objection 'I'll just make a photo book instead' is gone. Technically, it was a much harder problem than in a photo book. There, every page is its own template. In a memory book with continuous text, the text, page breaks and images are all linked."

Full-page photo collages

Until now, a Meminto page held at most four rectangular photos. The new collage editor arranges many photos on a single page in multiple layouts, ranging from two large frames to grids with three, four or six photos and a dense grid of many small ones. Authors set the thickness and colour of the borders and can place text and captions directly on the collage, with their choice of font, size, alignment and a coloured background that keeps text readable on busy photos.

Each collage prints edge to edge as a full page in the matte DIN A5 hardcover (about 6x9 inches) and does not count toward the book's image limit, because it is made from photos already in the author's media library. Collages are created in the browser on a computer or tablet, can be reopened and changed at any time, and can be added to stories from the Meminto app. Tutorial videos in English and German walk through the steps.

Typical uses include a wedding photo in the middle of a page with the years that followed around it, a grandmother's favourite picture framed by photos of her grandchildren, or a dense grid with the moments of a whole family year as the closing page of a book. Authors who start early can invite family and friends to contribute their own photos, so a single collage can bring together pictures from many people.

Writing a book in conversation

The new AI plugin covers seven workflows: getting started without facing a blank page, turning scattered memories into a flexible chapter outline, short writing exercises, revising passages, checking a manuscript for gaps or contradictions, importing an existing manuscript, and a technical check before printing. Authors can type or speak their memories. Planning, outlining and writing practice work in the conversation without a Meminto account; saving text requires an existing Meminto book, connected on Meminto's own sign-in page.

The plugin is designed to keep the story in the author's own words. Changes to existing text appear as a preview first and are saved only after the author approves them, and the replaced text is kept as an earlier version. Missing memories, dialogue or facts are not invented, and uncertain details stay uncertain. The plugin does not delete books, change templates or trigger orders or payments. Manuscripts in Word (DOCX), plain text, Markdown or digital PDF can be added as new chapters after the author has reviewed the complete plan.

"My grandmother left her life story on dozens of loose, unsorted sheets of paper - and in our family I was the one supposed to turn them into a book," says Brückmann. "That exhausting job became Meminto: a system that walks people through their own story with simple questions."

Meminto was founded in 2017. Its books are developed in Germany and printed worldwide, close to the recipient where possible. More about writing a book with ChatGPT and Claude is available at meminto.com/write-book-chatgpt-claude, and more about Meminto at meminto.com.







A conversation on a phone becomes chapters of a printed memory book (illustration).

About Meminto Stories

Meminto modernizes the memoir by fusing the nostalgia of a printed book with the depth of digital media. We guide users through their life story using prompts, capturing memories not just in text and photos, but also in audio and video. The result is a premium hardcover book where the pages literally talk: integrated QR codes allow readers to watch videos and hear voices instantly. It is the ultimate tool for preserving a family's full legacy-analog and digital combined.

Press Inquiries

Albert Brückmann

albert [at] meminto.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: