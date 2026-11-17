MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Fresh® is bringing a touch of elegance to holiday entertaining with the release of its highly anticipated APPY's 2026 recipe book. Featuring 12 creative and effortlessly elegant recipes, this year's collection showcases how simple ingredients and thoughtful presentation can transform everyday favourites into appetizers everyone will remember.

The holidays are for celebrating with friends and loved ones, not preparing elaborate dishes while the party happens without you. With recipes that are as approachable as they are impressive, APPY's 2026 proves that creating a beautiful holiday spread doesn't have to be complicated.











This year's recipe highlights include:



Dill & Herb Caviar Bites – An elegant five-minute appetizer pairing crispy potato chips with Summer Fresh® Dill & Herb Dip, caviar, and fresh chives.

Savoury Crepe Cake – A showstopping layered creation featuring pre-made crepes and a variety of Summer Fresh® hummus and dips, bringing an unexpected savoury twist to a classic cake.

Briny Loaded Kettle Chips – A creative take on a familiar favourite, featuring crispy kettle chips layered with Summer Fresh® Pickle Chips, Pickled Carrots, and Artichoke & Asiago Dip. Loaded Spinach Christmas Trees – A festive combination of golden pastry, cheese, and Summer Fresh® Loaded Spinach Dip, beautifully presented for the holiday table.



This year's collection also showcases Summer Fresh's newest products, including its Pickled Veggies collection, ME3E hummus line, and Rye Bread Dip, offering fresh inspiration for seasonal entertaining. Two pickle-inspired cocktails, the Dill & Tonic and Caesar, round out the collection with a playful addition to the holiday menu.

“Creating something special doesn't have to be complicated,” says Susan Niczowski, Founder and President of Summer Fresh®.“Sometimes it's the simplest ingredients, paired with a little creativity, that make the biggest impression. With APPY's 2026, we want to inspire people to create beautiful, memorable holiday spreads while spending more time enjoying the company of those around them.”

With recipes ready in as little as five minutes, APPY's 2026 brings together the beauty of elevated entertaining and the simplicity of everyday ingredients. Featuring Summer Fresh's signature dips, hummus, salads, and prepared foods, the collection offers inspiration for creating a holiday table that looks extraordinary but comes together with ease.

Our 2026 APPY's booklet is available to download for FREE at Summer Fresh APPY's 2026 recipe book.

About Summer Fresh®

Proudly Canadian, woman-run, and family-owned, Summer Fresh® has been inspiring healthy living for nearly 35 years with its fresh, flavourful dips, hummus, salads, and prepared foods. Using only real, simple ingredients, Summer Fresh is dedicated to making delicious food you can feel good about sharing.

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