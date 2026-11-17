MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIPI today launched the KB50, a 2-in-1 hybrid head that combines still and video capabilities into one 560g system-built for creators who refuse to choose between ball head, gimbal, and fluid head.

The Innovation: One Head, Two Workflows

The KB50's breakthrough is its dual-mode Head. In Ball Head Mode, free-angle positioning and 90° vertical shooting come standard, while the panorama base adds 10° click-stops for precise panoramic framing. Switch to Pan-Tilt Mode and the Fluid Drag System takes over on both pan and tilt for buttery video tracking. No tools. No swapping heads.

Stepless Counterbalance, Zero Hand-Holding

A 1.5–5kg stepless counterbalance lets you dial in your rig -once balanced, your camera stays put at any angle without constant locking. That means faster setups and is always ready to shoot-let go, and it holds exactly where you leave it.

560g, Built for the Bag You Actually Carry

At 560g / 1.24 lb, the KB50 is a true travel tripod head that replaces three. For hybrid shooters tired of packing separate ball heads and fluid heads, this is the hybrid tripod head that finally makes sense.









Availability and Pricing

The HEIPI 2-in-1 Hybrid Head – KB50 is launching on Kickstarter - visit to get the exclusive early-bird pricing.

About HEIPI

HEIPI is a design-driven company focused on creating innovative support systems for photographers and videographers. Following the success of its initial 3-in-1 travel tripod, HEIPI continues to push the boundaries of innovative gear for photography creators.

CONTACT: Jovie HEIPI...