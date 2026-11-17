MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Imagine leaving the Dubai Metro, choosing a destination at a kiosk or on an app, and stepping into a small driverless vehicle that whisks you directly to your final stop - all without sharing with strangers or waiting at intermediate stations.

That is the experience Glydways said that it is designing for Dubai, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) studies possible routes to close the gap between Metro stations and homes, offices, shops and attractions.

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The company's Bluewaters demonstration has now been completed, but no public-service launch date, fare or final route has been announced.

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Mark Seeger, co-founder and co-CEO of Glydways, said the aim is to remove the part of a public transport journey that often pushes people back into their cars.

“A short gap at either end of a journey can determine whether someone uses public transport at all,” Seeger told Khaleej Times.“If the final stretch involves a long walk in the heat or another lengthy wait, driving can become the more convenient choice.”

For Bluewaters, RTA is studying a proposed 2.8km connection from National Paints Metro Station to the island. The final route, station locations and number of vehicles have not been confirmed.

Seeger said the proposed system would allow a commuter to transfer from the Metro into a climate-controlled Glydcar, the company's autonomous electric vehicle, and continue to an Access Point near their destination.

“Our aim is to make that connection straightforward: step off the Metro, board a climate-controlled Glydcar and travel directly to an Access Point close to where you need to go,” he said.

Unlike a bus, shuttle or Metro train, Glydways said that its vehicles would not make intermediate stops to collect other passengers. Each passenger, family or group of friends would have their own vehicle for the journey.

“Passengers would travel directly from their departure Access Point to their chosen destination, with no intermediate stops to pick up or drop off other passengers,” said Seeger.“Each individual or travelling group would have its own Glydcar.”

The system is designed to carry four to six passengers, although that would depend on the cabin layout and space required for luggage, pushchairs or mobility aids. The company says the vehicles and stations are being designed to accommodate powered wheelchairs and offer level boarding.

During the Bluewaters demonstration, vehicles travelled at about 24kmph. Seeger said the wider system is designed for speeds of up to 50kmph, although actual journey times for any Dubai route would depend on the final alignment, number of stations and operating plan.

For a commercial network, Glydways is targeting immediate boarding most of the time. If a vehicle is not already waiting at an Access Point, the company said it would aim for a wait of around 30 to 60 seconds, depending on passenger demand and the network design.

“The intended experience is simple: arrive at an Access Point, select your destination, board a Glydcar and travel directly there,” Seeger said.

Destination selection could be made through a mobile app or at a kiosk, he said, allowing the service to be used by passengers without smartphones. The company said its systems can support integration with local payment arrangements, although RTA would decide whether this includes nol.

Glydways also hopes the service would operate around the clock and offer fares comparable with a Metro or bus ticket. "Final operating hours and fares would be set by RTA as part of the commercial plan," said Seeger.

“The service is designed to give each travelling party its own Glydcar,” he said.“You can travel alone, with family or with friends, directly to your destination without sharing with strangers.”

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