MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Airports is working with SpiceJet to help the cash-strapped Indian airline resolve its difficulties and hopes it can refinance and get onto a more stable footing, chief executive Paul Griffiths said.

Griffiths acknowledged that SpiceJet“has got a few difficulties at the moment”.

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He described the carrier as a major customer of the airport and said Dubai Airports wants to see its continued success.

India Today reported that check-in services for SpiceJet flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended due to non-payment of more than Dh14 million.

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India is DXB's largest country market, and the Indian subcontinent dominates the airport's busiest routes. India accounted for 2.6 million passengers at DXB in the third quarter, ahead of Saudi Arabia, with 1.4 million. Mumbai and New Delhi were among the busiest city destinations. Any prolonged disruption to a carrier serving Indian cities from Dubai would affect passengers and the UAE's large Indian community.

Griffiths made the remarks while discussing Dubai International Airport's recovery. The airport reported 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026 and expects to handle about 71 million for the full year.

Dubai Airports' data showed that SpiceJet flights between Dubai and Amritsar, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur were cancelled on Tuesday, November 17.

The Indian carrier said on its website that it is rationalising and optimising the use of its Boeing 737 NG and Bombardier Q400 aircraft to address the current situation and minimise inconvenience to passengers.

“We are evaluating options for augmenting capacity in the coming days through a mix of additional flights & aircraft inductions. We are sure that our operations will be normal very soon,” it said in a statement on its website.

SpiceJet said on Friday that it would announce its overdue financial results by a December 7 deadline, days after one of the country's two main stock exchanges warned that it would suspend trading in the cash-strapped airline's shares if it failed to do so, Reuters reported.

In a notice on Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai said it would suspend trading in SpiceJet shares from December 10 because the airline had not filed its results for the March and June quarters.

The suspension will not take effect if SpiceJet complies with listing rules to the exchange's satisfaction by December 7, the notice said.

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