The redesigned captainu, launched Nov. 17, 2026.

The new captainu is designed to work on any device.

CaptainU, the college sports recruiting platform based in Texas.

Redesigned CaptainU helps high school athletes, college coaches and event organizers connect as CaptainU begins a new chapter under new ownership.

- Lanie Quinn, CEO of CaptainUFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CaptainU, the college sports recruiting platform used by more than 3 million athletes, today launched a fully redesigned website at captainu. The launch is the first major milestone since Frisco-based MLQ Ventures LLC acquired CaptainU in April 2026, and it kicks off the lead-up to the company's 20th anniversary in 2027.The new site is built around the three groups CaptainU serves. Student-athletes get a clear four-step path: build a profile, find best-fit colleges, connect with coaches, and follow up to commit. College coaches get tools to search athlete profiles, message recruits, search events and invite athletes to camps. Clubs, teams and event organizers get a new Partnerships & Events hub to list camps, showcases and tournaments and get their athletes in front of college coaches."For almost 20 years, CaptainU has helped athletes take control of their own recruiting," said Lanie Quinn, CEO of CaptainU. "When we took ownership in April, our first promise was to make CaptainU simpler and more personal for every family that uses it. This new website is the first visible step, and there is much more coming as we head into our 20th year."Today more than 10,000 college coaches use CaptainU, representing more than 2,000 programs across NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and junior college. Athletes can start with a free Bronze profile with their stats, photos and evaluations, plus links to their own highlight videos."Families shouldn't need an insider to understand recruiting," said Gordon Quinn, chief technology officer of CaptainU. "We rebuilt the site to be faster and easier to use on any device, and it's the foundation for a broader redesign of our athlete and college coach apps over the coming months."Investing in the next 20 yearsSince the acquisition, CaptainU has invested in its platform, people and partnerships. A full redesign of CaptainU's digital experience starts with the website and continues to the CaptainU Athlete and CaptainU College Coach apps on iOS and Android. A new Event Partner Program helps tournaments, showcases, camps and leagues give their athletes more college exposure. CaptainU's international reach is also growing, with college coaches in several countries outside the U.S. now using the platform.CaptainU will celebrate its 20th anniversary throughout 2027 with athlete success stories, partner events, new features to help athletes and their families, and giveaways.About CaptainUCaptainU is a college sports recruiting platform that helps high school athletes play the sport they love at the college level. Since 2007, CaptainU has connected more than 3 million athletes with college coaches, teams and events. Athletes build free recruiting profiles, and college coaches use CaptainU to discover, message and recruit talent. CaptainU is owned by MLQ Ventures LLC and based in Frisco, Texas. Learn more at captainu or download the CaptainU app on the App Store or Google Play.

Lanie Quinn

CaptainU

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CaptainU Launches New Website Under New Ownership as College Recruiting Platform Heads Into Its 20th Year News Provided By CaptainU November 17, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.