Enhanced by AI, P5 unifies risk, planning, portfolio alignment, proposals, and compliance with the Tolerisk score at its core.

- Mark Friedenthal, Founder and CEO of P5 Wealth TechnologiesMARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tolerisk today announced it is now P5 Wealth Technologies (P5). The new name reflects the platform's bold expansion beyond risk profiling into one connected process for profiling, planning, portfolio alignment, Investment Policy Statements, proposals, compliance oversight, and client engagement, with native AI interaction for advisors and their clients. Tolerisk remains the name of the risk score at the center.Advisors have spent years piecing together separate tools for risk, planning, proposals, and compliance. P5 takes the capabilities advisors rely on most across those tools and brings them together into one simple interface. Advisors can move from client discovery to risk assessment, retirement tradeoffs, portfolio comparison, recommendations, and documentation without re-entering data or handing work off between systems. Practices that use only a portion of larger planning or analytics platforms can also reduce overlapping subscriptions and duplicate data entry.The rebuild draws on thousands of conversations with advisors and direct feature requests from Tolerisk customers. For years, limited development capacity held back how quickly the team could act on those ideas. AI-enabled development eliminated the years of runway traditionally required for such an extensive rebuild, allowing P5 to architect, implement, and refine new capabilities faster than ever before.“We're working through the ideas advisors have shared with us over the years,” said Ryan Wheeler, CTO of P5.“These are people who know exactly how better technology could save them time or improve a client conversation. Our ability to act on their ideas has transformed significantly.”P5 organizes every workflow around the household. Financial circumstances, outside holdings, risk directives, retirement scenarios, portfolio holdings, recommendations, and documentation all draw on the same household information, and each capability can run on its own while staying connected to the full financial picture. Outside holdings, including employer retirement accounts, inform risk allocation across the accounts an advisor manages. Proposals and IPS documents pull from the same analysis that supports the recommendation.The Tolerisk calculation engine powers the platform's analysis, separately measuring a client's willingness and financial ability to take risk, and accounting for household circumstances and uncertainty in market returns, inflation, and lifespan. The platform also separates the household's overall risk directive from the appropriate risk for the assets an advisor manages. AI helps advisors extract and organize information from statements, fact finders, and existing plans. All financial calculations stay within the platform's dedicated computational engines.P5 maintains the connections Tolerisk has built across the advisor tech stack. Firms already using planning tools like eMoney and MoneyGuide can integrate them directly with the platform, while those without a planning system can use the expanded built-in planning capabilities. P5 also connects with reporting, billing, rebalancing, and CRM providers such as Orion and Black Diamond, so risk and planning insights flow into the systems advisors already use to run their businesses.“Advisors shouldn't need multiple systems to understand risk, build a plan, align a portfolio, and document the recommendation,” said Mark Friedenthal, Founder and CEO of P5.“We streamlined the historically fragmented process into one interface, so our users can spend less time managing technology and more time serving clients.”Existing Tolerisk customers will keep their current subscription pricing and gain access to the full expanded platform.Financial advisors, RIAs, and firm leaders can learn more and schedule a demo at .About P5 Wealth TechnologiesP5 Wealth Technologies (P5), formerly Tolerisk, is a financial technology platform designed to help advisors and firms make more informed, consistent, and defensible risk decisions. At its core is the Tolerisk score, which separately measures a client's willingness and financial ability to take risk as well as the risk of portfolios they may have or consider. P5 connects that insight to planning, portfolio alignment, IPS, proposals, compliance, and ongoing client engagement. Learn more and schedule a demo at .

Mark Friedenthal

P5 Wealth Technologies

+1 856-306-8873

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tolerisk Is Now P5 Wealth Technologies, Bringing Advisors' Most-Used Tools Into One Connected Process News Provided By Tolerisk November 17, 2026, 14:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.