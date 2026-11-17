MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boulder Tree Surgeon offers structural pruning, tree health assessments and emerald ash borer treatment from Boulder to Broomfield and up Boulder Canyon

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boulder Tree Surgeon, led by ISA Certified Arborist Kryn Dykema (RM-8846A), is helping Boulder County homeowners get their trees ready for heavy, wet snow. Limbs that are tip heavy or haven't been thinned are the most likely to break under snow load, and structural pruning helps trees carry that weight.

"Trees in Colorado take a beating from heavy, wet snow, but structural pruning is a game changer. Getting your trees thinned out now is the best way to ensure they stay healthy and don't snap when the winter storms hit," said Kryn Dykema, ISA Certified Arborist and owner of Boulder Tree Surgeon.

Boulder Tree Surgeon describes itself as Boulder's holistic regenerative arborist and takes a whole tree care approach, from the roots to the tips. That includes the root zone, where most of a tree's roots sit in the top 14 inches of soil and reach out to the tips of the branches. Services include tree pruning and structural maintenance, tree removal, plant health care and trunk injections, emerald ash borer treatment and ash tree care, wildfire mitigation and defensible space, cabling and bracing, tree planting and species selection, and tree risk and health assessments.

The company serves Boulder County and Broomfield, including Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Longmont, Niwot, Erie, Lyons, Nederland, Superior and mountain properties up Boulder Canyon. Boulder Tree Surgeon is licensed and insured and is a member of the International Society of Arboriculture.

To book a site visit, call 303-630-9772, email kryn@bouldertreesurgeon or visit bouldertreesurgeon.

About Boulder Tree Surgeon

Boulder Tree Surgeon is a Boulder, Colorado tree care company led by ISA Certified Arborist Kryn Dykema. The company provides whole tree care, from the roots to the tips, including pruning, removal, plant health care and wildfire mitigation across Boulder County and Broomfield.

Kryn Dykema

Boulder Tree Surgeon

+1 303-630-9772

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ISA Certified Arborist Kryn Dykema Helps Boulder County Trees Prepare for Snow Season News Provided By Prospectr Digital November 17, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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