Residential Investment Property Auction

The Weeks Group, LLC announces a three-day online real estate auction featuring 16 properties across Belton, Honea Path, and Donalds, SC, December 8–10, 2026.

- Grady WhiddonHONEA PATH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Weeks Group, LLC announces a three-day online real estate auction featuring 16 properties across Belton, Honea Path, and Donalds, South Carolina, December 8–10, 2026.The auction features a diverse selection of single-family homes, income-producing rental properties, and vacant residential lots, offering opportunities for investors, homebuyers, and developers. Properties will be offered individually, providing buyers the flexibility to pursue opportunities that fit their investment goals.Bidding will close at 2:00 PM EST each day, with properties featured in Belton on Tuesday, December 8, Honea Path on Wednesday, December 9, and Honea Path and Donalds on Thursday, December 10.For property details, auction terms, and online bidding registration, visit .Auction Information:December 8–10, 2026 | Online-Only AuctionContact: Grady Whiddon | (229) 921-5118 |...

Grady Whiddon

The Weeks Group

+1 229-921-5118

...

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The Weeks Group Announces Three-Day Real Estate Auction Featuring 16 Properties in Upstate South Carolina News Provided By Blue River Digital November 17, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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