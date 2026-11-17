Linda Bale, a top real estate agent in Prosper, TX, works directly with buyers and sellers and leads a team recognized by RealTrends in 2026.

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linda Bale has built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Prosper, TX by helping clients work through the decisions that shape a move, from what to offer on a home to which terms to negotiate before accepting a contract. The team she leads recently earned RealTrends recognition for its residential sales.What Did RealTrends Recognize Linda Bale For?RealTrends recognized Bale Real Estate Group, led by Linda Bale, in its 2026 Verified rankings. The recognition reflects the team's 2025 residential sales, which totaled $11.58 million in closed volume.“I'm grateful to RealTrends for recognizing our work and to the clients who've trusted me to help them buy or sell a home,” says Bale.What Makes Linda Bale a Top Choice for Buyers and Sellers in Prosper, TX?Bale represents buyers and sellers of residential and luxury homes in Prosper, TX. When buyers are weighing several properties, she helps them compare condition, price, and what each home may need after closing. Once they're ready to make an offer, she walks them through the terms and explains where there may be room to negotiate.For sellers, Bale helps decide which updates are worth making before listing and how to price the home alongside comparable properties. When an offer comes in, she reviews the financing, contingencies, and closing date with the seller so they can judge how well it fits their plans.Experience Proof Points- Seven years of real estate experience- $82 million in career residential sales volume- More than 110 career transactions- 100 five-star client reviews- Named among the top 1% of North Texas Realtors- Named a D Magazine Best of D honoree- Recognized as a Real Producers Top AgentWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Prosper Buyers and Sellers?The Prosper market snapshot showed 377 active listings and nine months of supply. The median sale price was about $821,000, down roughly 5% from a year earlier.For buyers, that means more homes to compare and potentially more room to negotiate, especially when a property has been sitting for a while. For sellers, it helps to see what buyers can tour at the same price this week. Bale looks at those competing listings alongside recent closings to help sellers decide what to ask and whether any preparation could make their home stand out.Who Is Linda Bale?Linda Bale is a Realtor and team leader with Bale Real Estate Group, serving Prosper and surrounding North Texas communities. She works directly with clients from the first meeting through closing, while Gary Bale handles marketing and operations.Bale keeps clients informed about what's coming next and which decisions need their attention. If an inspection changes the conversation or a closing date shifts, she explains the options and gives clients time to think through what works for them.Buying or selling in Prosper, TX? Reach Linda Bale at (972) 469-0332.

Linda Bale

Bale Real Estate Group

+1 972-469-0332

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Top Real Estate Agent in Prosper, TX, Linda Bale Leads RealTrends Verified Team News Provided By Bale Real Estate Group November 17, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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