Linda Bale, a top real estate agent in McKinney, TX, works directly with buyers and sellers and leads a RealTrends Verified team.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linda Bale has built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents in McKinney, TX by working directly with buyers and sellers through the decisions that shape a move. She helps clients assess a home's value, weigh an offer, and work through negotiations when the terms or timing get complicated.Her team recently earned recognition from RealTrends for its residential sales.What Did RealTrends Recognize Linda Bale For?RealTrends recognized Bale Real Estate Group, led by Linda Bale, in its 2026 Verified rankings. The recognition reflects the team's 2025 residential sales, which totaled $11.58 million in closed volume.“I'm grateful to RealTrends for recognizing our work and to the clients who've trusted me to guide them through a purchase or sale,” says Bale.“Every move comes with decisions that can feel overwhelming, and I appreciate being the person our clients can call to talk them through.”What Makes Linda Bale a Top Choice for Buyers and Sellers in McKinney, TX?Bale represents buyers and sellers of residential and luxury homes in McKinney, TX. She helps buyers compare properties and recent sales before deciding what to offer. When an inspection turns up an issue, she helps clients sort through the findings and decide which repairs to bring into negotiations.For sellers, Bale helps decide what's worth doing before listing and reviews offers with an eye on price, contingencies, and closing dates. Those details matter when a seller is also trying to time the purchase of their next home.Experience Proof Points- Seven years of real estate experience- $82 million in career residential sales volume- More than 110 career transactions- 100 five-star client reviews- Named among the top 1% of North Texas Realtors- Recognized as a Real Producers Top Agent- Named a D Magazine Best of D honoreeWhat Does the Recognition Mean for McKinney Buyers and Sellers?The local market snapshot showed 921 homes for sale in McKinney and 4.8 months of supply. The median sale price was about $500,000, and roughly 7% of homes sold above asking.For buyers, the number of listings makes it worth comparing a few homes before settling on what to offer. For sellers, Bale looks at what similar homes have actually sold for and what buyers can tour right now. Together, those comparisons help her advise clients on where to start and when it makes sense to negotiate.Who Is Linda Bale?Linda Bale is a Realtor and team leader serving McKinney and the wider North Texas region. At Bale Real Estate Group, she's the person clients work with directly, from the first conversation through closing. Gary Bale handles marketing and operations, giving Linda time to walk clients through a property, answer questions about an offer, or call when something changes.Her approach is to explain what's coming next, what needs a decision today, and what can wait. That gives clients room to think through their options, even when the transaction is moving quickly.Buying or selling in McKinney, TX? Reach Linda Bale at (972) 469-0332.

Linda Bale

Bale Real Estate Group

+1 972-469-0332

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Top Real Estate Agent in McKinney, TX, Linda Bale Leads RealTrends Verified Team News Provided By Bale Real Estate Group November 17, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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