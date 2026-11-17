The King Family Thanksgiving 1963

Cooking with Kings Reflections and Recipes from Dr. Alveda King

Dr. Alveda King's new cookbook, Cooking With Kings, shares five generations of family recipes, personal memories and reflections on faith and history.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Civil rights advocate Dr. Alveda King shares recipes and reflections spanning five generations of the Williams and King family in her new cookbook, Cooking With Kings, published by Bass Bonded Publishing."I learned some of life's most important lessons sitting around our family table," said King. "Writing this book brought back memories that made me laugh and others that brought me to tears. There was so much love and joy in our home, even during some very difficult times."One of those memories centers on a family photograph taken at Thanksgiving in 1963."I have looked at that Thanksgiving photograph countless times over the years, but working on this book made me see it differently," King said. "When we began putting the family history in chronological order, I was struck by just how much had happened in 1963. In April, my uncle Martin wrote his letter from the Birmingham jail. In June, Medgar Evers was assassinated. In August, my uncle delivered his 'I Have a Dream' speech at the March on Washington. In September, four little girls were killed in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church. Then, just six days before Thanksgiving, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated."And there we were, gathered around the Thanksgiving table. After everything that had happened, our family was still together, giving thanks and praising the Lord Jesus Christ for His blessings. That photograph means something very different to me now. It reminds me of the faith that carried our family through those days and the importance of coming together, especially when times are hard."Cooking With Kings includes contributions from several generations and recalls the family gatherings, conversations and meals that were part of everyday life in the King household."Dr. King has given readers an opportunity to experience a part of the King family history that is deeply personal," said Dee Dee Bass Wilbon, publisher of Bass Bonded Publishing. "This book has so much going for it. The recipes are delicious and they feel like family. But the stories and reflections from Alveda's heart are what make this cookbook truly special."Cooking With Kings is available in paperback, hardcover and digital editions. For more information, visit CookingWithKings.

Deana Bass Williams

Bass Bonded Publishing

+1 703-888-9421

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Cooking With Kings

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Dr. Alveda King Shares Family Recipes and Personal Reflections in New Cookbook, Cooking With Kings News Provided By Bass Public Affairs November 17, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Religion



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