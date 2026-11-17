MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan, who is known for his work in the erotica 'Fifty Shades of Grey', has shared that he used to "loved shoplifting" when he was young.

The actor, 44, has said he used to steal from stores in his youth but he insisted he only took things from "big corporations" and would never shoplift from "independent" businesses.

He recently appeared on the chat show 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' to promote his new heist series. The host asked him,“In honour of your role in 12 12 12, did you ever engage in a five-finger discount in your youth?".

Responding to the same, he said,“Yeah I loved shoplifting. I would only steal from the big corporations. Yeah I've never like an independent store shoplifted (sic). I'm not paying for like lip balm in, you know, CVS or something”.

The actor also revealed that he once got into trouble during a "lads trip" to Spain after he left his passport in a nightclub.

He further mentioned,“I was pretty good. I was a good boy. But I went on like a lad trip when we finished our exams to Spain. And I got the s*** kicked out of me by Spanish police for being, I left my passport in a nightclub and I needed to get back in and they didn't understand and they were very, very pushy. Pushy, pushy. And there's only so much of that you can take and you get a bit pushy, pushy back”.

When asked if has ever gone "streaking or skinny dipping", the actor said,“Of course. Yeah. More skinny dipping than streaking. Yeah”.

Jamie is now a dad himself to three daughters with his partner Amelia Warner and he's admitted being a "girl dad" is "not for the faint-hearted".

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, he said, "It's not for the fainthearted, I'll put it that way. But I, listen, it's all I know. "I'm a girl dad, I was born to be a girl dad, that's my thing, that's what I'm meant to be here to do, I don't know. That's just my lot in life is to be surrounded by (girls)”.

When asked to give advice to other fathers, he said, "Just listen, listen to them. They're all so different, you know. I really think and I think so many times as a parent, you're trying to do it like a one for all, it's not one size fits all parenting, you know, there are such different personalities, all 3 of our girls”.