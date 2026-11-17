MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of G.H. Nagaraj as the Treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with immediate effect, the official statement said on Tuesday.

The order has been issued in this regard by K.C. Venugopal, Congress MP and General Secretary (Organisation).

G.H. Nagaraj is an influential Congress leader from Chikkaballapur, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru and a prominent figure within the district's Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

During the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Nagaraj's son and KPCC member Vinay Shyam was an aspirant for the Congress ticket from the Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency.

Vinay Shyam played a key role in strengthening the Congress in the Assembly constituency, including helping the party's candidates win in the City Municipal Council elections. However, he was denied the Assembly ticket.

After the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Vinay Shyam has not been seen on party platforms.

However, G H Nagaraj has long maintained his own support base within the Chikkaballapur Congress.

Nagaraj has previously contested elections in the region as an independent candidate in the 2008 Karnataka Vidhana Sabha election from Chikkaballapur.

He serves as the Chairman of the Sri Devraj Urs Educational Trust (SDUET), having been associated with the trust since its inception alongside its founder, the late R. L. Jalappa, a veteran Congress leader.

He also serves as the Chancellor/President of the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research (SDUAHER) in Kolar.

Vinay Karthik served as the Treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) before G.H. Nagaraj.

Vinay Karthik was appointed as the KPCC Treasurer on July 8, 2022, following approval from then-Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

It can be recalled that late Shamanur Shivashankarappa served as the Treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for more than three decades. Because of his uninterrupted hold on the position starting from the 1980s, he was widely referred to within the state's political circles as the party's "permanent treasurer".

He held the KPCC Treasurer's post continuously from the 1980s until July 2017, when he was succeeded by Krishnam Raju during an organisational reshuffle.

As an established industrialist and educationist leading the Shamanur Group and the Bapuji Educational Association, he served as the financial backbone of the Karnataka Congress unit, supporting the party through both ruling and Opposition periods.