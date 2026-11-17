MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will spend three days in remote tribal villages in Garbada taluka, Dahod district, from November 18 to 20, interacting with residents, sharing meals with tribal families, and staying overnight at their homes as part of a public outreach initiative.

During the 72-hour visit, Patel will seek to understand the living conditions of tribal communities, listen to their concerns, and interact directly with villagers and grassroots-level workers.

​The programme will also include traditional meals with tribal families and overnight stays at their homes, where local tribal Bhajan Mandalis will perform devotional songs and kirtans.

​The Chief Minister will begin his visit on Wednesday by paying floral tributes to the statue of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Garbada.

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He will also visit Baba Dhodaja Dev Temple, an important pilgrimage site and centre of faith for tribal communities, to offer prayers.

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As part of the visit, Patel will review development works in Dhanpur taluka with officials from the district administration and concerned government departments.

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The initiative is intended to allow the Chief Minister to understand the everyday challenges faced by people in remote tribal areas through direct interactions, rather than relying solely on official representations.

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On the final day, November 20, Patel will visit the Government Library and Reading Room in Dahod Smart City, where he will interact with children and young people.

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He is scheduled to return to Gandhinagar on Friday afternoon. The three-day programme is part of the Chief Minister's approach to public outreach through direct engagement with people at the grassroots level.

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