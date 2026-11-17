MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) In a significant move to strengthen its organisational machinery and public outreach in Tamil Nadu, the Congress on Tuesday appointed noted financial expert and political commentator Anand Srinivasan as the Chairperson of the Media and Publicity Department of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNCC).

The appointment, approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, was announced by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal through an official communication issued in New Delhi and comes into immediate effect.

The development assumes particular significance as the Congress is sharing power in Tamil Nadu for the first time in nearly six decades, having joined the government in the state led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Srinivasan, a Chennai-based financial consultant, author and value investor, has gained considerable popularity through television discussions and social media platforms, particularly YouTube, where he regularly discusses economic policies, stock markets, inflation and personal finance.

His ability to explain complex economic and financial issues in simple language has earned him a substantial following among middle-class households, salaried professionals and young investors.

A former Vice-President and Treasurer of the All India Professionals' Congress, Srinivasan has held several organisational responsibilities within the party.

He was appointed Chairman of the TNCC Media and Communications Department in February 2024 and subsequently became Convenor of the Tamil Nadu Congress Media Coordination Committee.

He also served as Vice-Chairman of the Congress Publicity and Media Management Committee for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Srinivasan has been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government's economic policies, particularly on issues concerning inflation, rising living costs and household finances.

His latest appointment is expected to strengthen the Congress' digital outreach, media engagement and communication strategies while highlighting the party's contribution to governance in Tamil Nadu.

Having lost power in 1967, the Congress remained largely dependent on electoral alliances with major Dravidian parties for decades.

The Congress' entry into the government in Tamil Nadu as a coalition partner presents the national party with an opportunity to regain its political relevance and expand its organisational base.