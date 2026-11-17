MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Transforming its flagship showroom into an immersive design exhibition, Casa Milano brings the architectural character of New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Paris together under one roof, with the three-day showcase running from 17 to 19 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Casa Milano has officially launched the fourth season of Talking Walls, transforming its 30,000 sq. ft. flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road into an immersive design exhibition. Running from 17 to 19 November, the three-day showcase brings together emerging designers, industry professionals and international brands, marking a shift from traditional exhibition participation to creating an independent design destination.The evening featured a panel discussion with the season's judges and the unveiling of a dedicated showcase for the Philipp Plein tile collection, bringing the designer's distinctive aesthetic into the world of luxury interiors.

Spearheaded by Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano, Talking Walls was launched in 2023 to empower emerging design talent. The initiative began at Downtown Design during Dubai Design Week, where Casa Milano invested in a 300 sq. m. exhibition space and challenged young designers to create innovative bathroom concepts. Over three seasons, the platform has celebrated creativity through industry recognition and international design experiences.

This year, Sajan decided to take the concept beyond a conventional exhibition stand and transform Casa Milano's own showroom into an experiential design destination.

Commenting on the decision, Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano, said,“For three seasons, we took Talking Walls to an exhibition. This year, we decided to bring the exhibition to us. Having experienced the exhibition industry firsthand, I realised that our 30,000 sq. ft. flagship showroom had the potential to become something much bigger. Why limit creativity to a temporary exhibition stand when we can transform an entire showroom into a design destination? Our vision is to challenge the traditional exhibition format and create a platform where designers, brands and industry professionals come together under one roof.”

Season 4 brings together junior designers from four established firms that includes DWP, K4, Pinnacle Interiors and OBMI, who have drawn inspiration from New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Paris to create distinct hospitality-inspired installations. Rather than recreating familiar cityscapes, the concepts explore how architecture, culture and urban identity influence contemporary interiors.

Moving beyond the bathroom-focused concepts of previous editions, this season introduces five-star hotel suite models, integrating approximately 12 product categories from Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality to showcase complete hospitality environments.“Luxury design is no longer about individual products; it is about creating a complete experience. By bringing together Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality, we are demonstrating how design, functionality and materials work together to shape exceptional spaces while giving emerging talent a larger platform to showcase their creativity,” Azhar Sajan added.

Running until 19 November, the exhibition also features industry panel discussions, wellness sessions, hospitality experiences and cocktail activation and much more.